Scientists Believe They Found 4 More Moons With Liquid Oceans in the Solar System

Scientists believe that they have discovered oceans of liquid water under the frozen surfaces of 4 moons of Uranus. This could be a monumental discovery because it suggests that there may be many more undiscovered ocean worlds in the solar system and universe.

Liquid water is thought to be absolutely essential in the creation and proliferation of life. Its existence also suggests that there is enough heat being produced to keep the water from freezing. Heat is another essential requirement for life as far as we know.

This discovery improves the chances that alien life exists in the universe. If there are many more ocean worlds, there may be many more habitable worlds. The more habitable worlds there are, the greater the chance that alien life is out there.

The researchers didn’t even have to send a new satellite out to Uranus or even use a telescope to make this discovery. Instead, they looked at 40-year old data from the famous Voyager 2 probe.

Voyager 2 was part of the Voyager program which studied the outer planets of the solar system. The data it collected was vital in advancing our understanding of the solar system. The probe was the first to study the outer planets up close and discovered a 14th moon of Jupiter and 10 new moons of Uranus.

Now researchers are looking back at the treasure trove of data it collected with a fine tooth comb and new techniques.

When studying Uranus’ moons, NASA scientists made a breakthrough. They found that Titania and Oberon, the two moons orbiting furthest from Uranus, may have oceans of liquid water buried 30 miles under their frozen surfaces.

They also found that Ariel and Umbriel, which orbit closer to the gas giant, may have oceans buried about 19 miles under their surfaces. They noted that these subsurface oceans are likely mostly frozen now.

The researchers believe that tidal forces produced enough heat to sustain the liquid water. Tidal force is a kind of stretching force that is a consequence of the gravitational pull of the planet it orbits.

Tidal force is what causes Earth’s ocean tides, hence the name. The moon’s gravity stretches the Earth just enough to cause the tides to move back and forth. High concentrations of salt and other chemicals like ammonia also helped lower the freezing point of water.

