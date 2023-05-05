Scientists Are Looking for Medicines Using Prehistoric Bacteria

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery using prehistoric bacteria to develop new medicines.

In a study co-led by Pierre Stallforth, a bioorganic chemist at Friedrich Schiller University Jena, researchers were able to extract genetic fragments from the dental plaque of ancient humans and Neanderthals that lived over 100,000 years ago.

By sequencing microbial DNA from the teeth of these ancient specimens, scientists taught living microbes to synthesize compounds called “paleofurans” based on these ancient genetic fragments.

The development of this technique could lead to the discovery of new biomedical products, such as antibiotics, derived from organisms that may be extinct or otherwise unknown to modern science.

Stallforth described the approach as “a major advancement in how we can go back in the past and revive ancient functions that existed 100,000 years ago.”

Recovering Genetic Material Comes with Unique Challenges

The process of recovering genetic material from prehistoric microbes posed unique problems.

For one, the microbes left behind genetic odds and ends that were all mixed together with hundreds of species, making it difficult to untangle all the pieces and reassemble them in any clear order.

Despite these obstacles, the team was inspired to keep trying to decipher ancient genetic information using advances in computational biotechnology and genome reconstruction.

The researchers extracted microbial DNA from the teeth of 12 Neanderthals that lived between 40,000 and 102,000 years ago, as well as 34 humans that lived between 150 and 30,000 years ago.

They also sequenced microbial DNA found in the dental plaque of 18 present-day people, which helped them to figure out the missing links in the genetic codes of their ancient counterparts.

Through this technique, Stallforth and his colleagues were able to successfully rebuild the genomes of ancient microbes.

Specifically, they managed to resurrect the Chlorobium family of bacteria, which was particularly well-preserved on the teeth of a woman who lived 19,000 years ago in Spain known as Red Lady of El Mirón.

Scientists have used modern microbes to synthesize a whole range of useful products, but the new research has pushed the timeline on this technique back by tens of thousands of years.

In other words, it has “effectively” added a time dimension to natural product discovery, Stallforth said, adding:

“We may find some compounds that might be useful. More than 70% of all commercially used antibiotics are microbial-produced natural products and are derived from those compounds.”

The Study Could Help Develop New Medicines

The researchers hope that the study could help shed light on unanswered questions, such as the diversity of microbes over long periods of time, and their relationships with humans, which could help infer something about the specific habits of a human being at that time.

The discovery of new biomedical products based on prehistoric bacteria highlights the advancements in natural medicines as an alternative to synthetic drugs.

This is especially crucial as we face a growing threat from drug-resistant bacteria, making the need to discover new antibiotics more pressing than ever.

Antibiotics have been overused in the past and created a level of resistance, which describes why natural compounds may offer a safer and more sustainable alternative.

Furthermore, advancements in the field of natural medicine have the potential to change our understanding of the past.

By analyzing the genetic fragments of microbes that lived within ancient humans and Neanderthals, scientists can infer information about their diet, as well as study the variety and density of microbes found in their mouths and bodies.

The development of paleofurans is just the beginning, and Stallforth and his colleagues plan to conduct further research into the potential applications of ancient natural products.

All in all, the discovery of prehistoric bacteria could be the key to unlocking a new generation of antibiotics and other life-saving medicines.

