Samsung has officially unveiled its new generative AI model called Samsung Gauss, positioning it as a competitor to ChatGPT and other similar tools. Revealed during the Samsung AI Forum 2023 event, Gauss represents the hardware giant’s first major foray into the rapidly evolving realm of generative AI.

Gauss was created by Samsung Research and consists of three core components – Gauss Language, Gauss Code, and Gauss Image. Each leverages different aspects of generative AI to allow consumers and workers to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity.

According to Samsung, Gauss is currently being used internally to enhance employee workflows. However, the company plans to incorporate the AI model into its consumer products in the near future, delivering next-level user experiences.

How Does Gauss Work and What It Can Do?

Here’s a summary of the top features and technical specifications of Gauss that Samsung revealed during today’s event.

Gauss Language – Text Generation and Comprehension

The Gauss Language model specializes in natural language processing (NLP), allowing it to understand and generate human speech and writing.

Samsung (SMSN) says that Gauss Language can help compose written content like emails, summarize documents, translate text between languages, and respond to natural language prompts.

When integrated into Samsung’s products, Gauss Language aims to enable smarter voice control, contextual recommendations, and more personalized experiences tailored to each user.

The model combines a series of sub-models enabling it to run efficiently across various devices and servers. This flexibility will allow Samsung to deploy Gauss Language across a wide array of connected products.

Gauss Code – AI Coding Assistant

Gauss Code focuses on assisting software developers by streamlining coding workflows. It powers a coding assistant tool called code.i that helps programmers quickly generate and manipulate code.

Through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, Gauss Code can instantly describe code, suggest potential improvements, and automate testing. This aims to boost developers’ speed and productivity when creating new applications or enhancing existing ones.

By integrating Gauss Code into its internal tools, Samsung seeks to embrace AI-powered coding that reduces repetitive work and allows developers to concentrate on solving more complex issues.

The ability to accelerate in-house software development gives Samsung an edge in delivering innovative consumer and enterprise solutions powered by Gauss.

Gauss Image – AI Image Generation

Complementing the text and code capabilities, Gauss Image specializes in generating and editing visual media through artificial intelligence.

It can create original images from text prompts, modify existing images by adding new elements or adjusting styles, and upscale low-resolution pictures to high-quality.

Samsung suggests that Gauss Image can aid content creators by automatically producing mockups, designs, and visual assets. But it also has entertainment applications like a text-to-image version of the “DALL-E” model created by OpenAI.

Overall, Gauss Image stands to enhance creativity tools, enable new AR effects, and enrich media experiences across Samsung’s product ecosystem.

Privacy and Ethics Front-and-Center

Samsung emphasized that Gauss adheres to the core principles of trust, security, and responsible AI development. The models focus on on-device processing to keep user data private rather than relying solely on cloud computing.

The company also formed an AI Red Team tasked with continuously evaluating potential privacy and ethics risks during all phases of its AI work – from data collection to model training to real-world deployment.

This rigorous approach aims to address concerns that generative AI like ChatGPT can inherit harmful biases or expose confidential information. Samsung wants to make sure that Gauss generates helpful and harmless outcomes when assisting users.

Bringing Gauss to the Next Galaxy Devices

While not confirmed, industry watchers expect that Samsung will debut some Gauss capabilities in its upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup arriving in 2024.

The new 4nm Exynos processor powering the Galaxy S24 is optimized for AI tasks, likely taking advantage of an integrated Gauss co-processor. This could enable the addition of compelling new photography, productivity, and assistance features on Samsung’s flagship devices.

The ability to generate text and images fully on the device would differentiate Samsung’s smartphones and other AI-enabled gadgets from rivals like the iPhone 14, which relies on cloud connectivity. Samsung may also offer a cloud-boosted version of Gauss that is accessible through an API.

Gauss Named After 18th Century Mathematician

In the press release, Samsung Research EVP Daehyun Kim stated “We will continue to support and collaborate with the industry and academia on generative AI research.”

This underscores Samsung’s commitment to advancing Gauss over time and cementing its status as a leading generative AI platform.

While launching first internally, Samsung clearly has ambitious plans to scale Gauss across its vast product ecosystem. The company operates in diverse categories from smartphones, TVs, and home appliances to business solutions.

By infusing AI capabilities into this full spectrum, Samsung aims to transform how consumers and enterprises interact with its technology. Gauss forms the foundation to power next-generation experiences and cement Samsung’s stand as a leader in the consumer electronics business.

The model name also nods to 18th-century mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, whose work underpins machine learning today. Samsung is drawing inspiration from history as it pioneers the future of intelligent interfaces.

With privacy and ethics as priorities, Samsung believes that Gauss may unlock immense potential to enhance lives through human-centered AI innovation. As it continues training and enhancing Gauss, Samsung hopes to set a new standard for responsible generative AI deployment at scale.