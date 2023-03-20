Samsung to Build Massive Cluster of Chip Foundries in Plan to Catch up With TSMC

Electronics giant Samsung plans to build five new semiconductor plants south of Seoul over the next 20 years as part of a push to develop a mega semiconductor hub in the country that could compete with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The move is in line with South Korea’s ambitious plan to bring its biggest technology companies together to spur development in key areas, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government detailed that it aims to secure around 550 trillion won in private-sector investment by 2026 in areas including chips, displays, batteries, and electric vehicles and “leap forward as a leading country in the middle of fierce global competition over advanced industries.”

Samsung to Spend $230B on the New Chip Plants

Samsung plans to invest a whopping 300 trillion won ($228 billion) in the five new semiconductor plants, a spokesperson for the company confirmed plans in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

“It is expected that we would invest about 300 trillion KRW ($230 billion) in the chip-making cluster through 2042,” the spokesperson said.

Samsung’s new chip complex will be located outside of the South Korean capital of Seoul, in the city of Yongin, where the South Korean government plans to build a “semiconductor mega cluster.”

The new effort by Samsung could also help the electornic giant close the gap with Taiwan’s TSMC in the integrated circuit (IC) foundry business.

While Samsung is the market leader in both DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, the company is still far behind TSMC in the IC foundry market.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, TSMC accounted for 60% of the global semiconductor foundry revenue share in the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison, Samsung, despite ranking behind TSMC as the second in the IC foundry market, had a market share of only 13%.

However, with the recent aggressive push by Samsung to expand its presence in the IC foundry market, that could change.

Semiconductor Competition Heats Up

Aside from South Korea, a number of other major economies, including the US and Japan, have outlined plans to attract semiconductor makers to invest in their countries by offering them subsidies and tax breaks.

In 2022, the US Senate enacted the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America) Act that would help increase chip production in the country.

The Act provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development and came in the wake of a global chip shortage that took a toll on automotive production, which led to the industry losing billions of dollars worth of sales in 2021.

More recently, Japan has also been partnering with global semiconductor and chip equipment makers to revive its own semiconductor industry.

