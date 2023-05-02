Samsung Bans Generative AI Tools for Employees After Internal Data Leak

Samsung is temporarily banning the use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT on company-owned devices after some staff allegedly uploaded sensitive data on ChatGPT.

While generative AI tools have been making waves globally attracting millions of users – there are risks associated as well as is corroborated by Samsung’s data leak.

Samsung’s ban would cover all company-owned devices like computers, phones, and tablets as well as other devices that are connected to its internal systems.

The ban covers all generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard as well as platforms like Microsoft Bing which uses ChatGPT.

Microsoft has committed billions of dollars to ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI and the Windows maker sees the partnership as a key long-term earnings driver.

Read our guide on buying Microsoft stock

Many companies are apprehensive about employees misusing generative AI tools like ChatGPT even as these tools are both a risk as well as an opportunity for corporations.

Reportedly, JPMorgan Chase restricted employees from using ChatGPT while Amazon warned employees against uploading confidential information.

That said, Amazon is itself working on generative AI even as it is admittedly late to the party.

Meanwhile, not only companies, but countries are also apprehensive of generative AI tools, and in March Italy banned ChatGPT – becoming the first Western company to do so.

Italy has since lifted the ban after OpenAI met the stipulated conditions.

Samsung Bans ChatGPT: Could More Companies Follow?

While ChatGPT’s user count has swelled, generative AI regulations are still a work in process. In the US, there is intense lobbying to regulate tools like ChatGPT.

The EU is also working on AI regulations and after the recently concluded meeting of G7 digital ministers, the bloc also talked about the need for “risk-based” regulations for AI.

The bloc however acknowledged that there might not be a common regulatory framework across member countries and said “policy instruments to achieve the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary across G7 members.”

Meanwhile, most countries agree that banning generative AI tools is not the solution.

Even Samsung has also banned the use temporarily until it builds “security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI to enhance employees’ productivity and efficiency.”

AI Regulations Might Be Coming Soon

Notably, while generative AI looks like the next big thing for the tech industry – which is otherwise battling a terrible slowdown – it has its own share of risks including the ability to increase fraud.

Tech companies see a massive opportunity in generative AI– so do investors who have been pouring money into companies that are seen as a play on the industry.

Nvidia is a case in point and the stock is the best-performing S&P 500 stock this year – at least in part because markets see its chips as key to the AI ecosystem.

Read our guide on the best AI stocks

Meanwhile, when it comes to AI regulations, the Western world has several considerations in mind ranging from copyright issues, privacy, and disinformation – as well as the possible impact on jobs.

As for companies, we could see more companies coming up with usage guidelines as they work on preventing fraud and data leaks through the misuse of generative AI tools.

Related stock news and analysis