Sam Altman to Testify Before Congress as Lawmakers Grow Wary of AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would testify before Congress next week as US lawmakers become increasingly cognizant of the risks associated with AI.

Altman would testify before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology, and the law on Tuesday in a hearing that’s titled – “Oversight of AI: Rules for Artificial Intelligence.”

Along with Altman, New York University Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus and IBM Vice President and Chief Privacy and Trust Officer Christina Montgomery would also be a part of the testimony.

Incidentally, at its annual Think conference earlier this week, IBM unveiled a new AI and data platform called Watsonx for enterprise customers. The company sees AI and cloud as its key growth drivers and has been taking steps to grow these businesses.

AI is the new battleground for tech companies and multiple companies have announced their AI forays to capitalize on the emerging technology.

Meanwhile, even as tech companies see AI as a massive opportunity – governments across the world are getting wary of the risks associated with the technology.

Altman’s Congressional testimony would come days after he along with CEOs of Anthropic, Microsoft, and Alphabet met Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House said the meeting was to “underscore that companies have a fundamental responsibility to make sure their products are safe and secure before they are deployed or made public.”

Meanwhile, Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal who chairs the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law has called for regulating AI.

He said, “Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls.”

Blumenthal added, “This hearing begins our Subcommittee’s work in overseeing and illuminating AI’s advanced algorithms and powerful technology.”

Notably, the clamor for regulating AI has risen over the last few weeks, and towards the end of April Elon Musk met Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other US lawmakers to discuss AI regulations.

Notably, Musk has termed AI as “dangerous” – a view that Altman also seems to share.

In an interview with ABC News in March, Altman said, that he’s “a little bit scared” of ChatGPT and fears that it might “eliminate” many jobs. At the same time, he expressed optimism that technology might lead to the creation of “much better” jobs.

He is also concerned that ChatGPT might be used to influence the 2024 US presidential elections and said, “I’m particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation.”

Countries are Looking at Ways to Regulate AI

In an apparent reference to Chinese companies developing AI capabilities, Altman said, “We do worry a lot about a lot about authoritarian governments developing this.”

Notably, several Chinese companies including Alibaba, Baidu, SenseTime, and iFLYTEK are also working on AI models – with iFLYTEK saying its SparkDesk AI model would surpass ChatGPT’s abilities next year.

Meanwhile, several other countries are also actively considering AI regulations and earlier this month UK’s CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) launched an initial review of AI models.

The European Commission has been working on the AI Act for around two years. However, a sense of urgency now seems to be creeping in – amid the growing popularity – and the multiple concerns associated with generative AI models like ChatGPT.

Warren Buffett also compared AI to an “atom bomb” at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting – while his deputy Charlie Munger said he’s “skeptical of some of the hype in AI.”

When US lawmakers grill Altman next Tuesday, they would get the opportunity to understand the risks – as well as opportunities associated with the technology.

