Roku Approves Restructuring Plan and Lays Off 200 Employees

The California-based streaming company Roku approved a restructuring plan that aims to reduce the company’s costs by implementing a series of measures including letting go of 200 employees.

The number of departed workers represents at least 6% of Roku’s global workforce. The company plans to spend up to $35 million in connection to this restructuring process, most of which will be associated with severance and other employment benefits extended to those impacted by the decision.

Roku said that most of the expenditures will be fully incurred by the second quarter of 2023 although some legal procedures needed to complete the layoffs in a handful of jurisdictions may drag the process for a bit longer.

Roku Recently Replaced its CFO and Was Heavily Exposed to the Collapse of SVB

The news less than a month after the company appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Jedda, who will be replacing Steven Louden in this position effective on 1 May this year. Before joining Roku, Jedda was the CFO of Stitch and held several executive positions at Amazon (AMZN).

Louden was the official who signed today’s SEC filing announcing the layoffs. He announced that he was parting ways with the streaming giant in November last year. He occupied the firm’s top financial role since 2015 and helped Roku go public in 2017.

Earlier this month, Roku revealed that a significant amount of its cash and equivalents were deposited with the troubled California-based Silicon Valley Bank. Back then, the company stated that the total ascended to $487 million corresponding to more than a quarter of the firm’s liquid reserves.

Luckily, the US government ensured that all depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank were able to withdraw their funds by providing the financial institution with a much-needed financial lifeline.

During its latest earnings call, Roku’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Wood, highlighted that 2022 was a difficult year for both advertisers and investors. During his intervention, Wood asserted that the company planned to lower the rate at which its operating expenditures were growing year over year as part of its goal to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA figures by 2024.

CFO Louden emphasized back then that the company planned to reduce its year-on-year operating expenditures growth from the mid double-digits to single digits by the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the entire 2022 fiscal year, Roku report 1.97 billion in operating expenditures and booked a $498 million net loss. In addition, the company burned approximately $190 million of its cash as a result of a significant jump in its capital expenditures.

Layoffs in the Tech Sector Have Affected More Than 150,000 Workers Already

The number of laid-off personnel in the tech industry continues to increase thus far in 2023 with a total of 157,088 workers being ousted thus far according to the statistics compiled by Layoffs.fyi.

Aside from Roku, companies including Electronic Arts and Lucid Motors have announced in the past few days their decision to reduce their headcount in response to changes in the macroeconomic environment and the resulting restructuring processes.

Roku’s liquidity position seems strong enough to help the business navigate the complex waters of today’s macro landscape, especially if the firm manages its expenditure to the point that it keeps its cash burn to the minimum.

Roku stock is responding positively to today’s announcement as the price is jumping by more than 3% in pre-market stock trading activity. However, Roku investors have taken some heavy losses in the past couple of years as the tech firm’s shares have lost nearly 87% of their value since they hit all-time highs in July 2021.

