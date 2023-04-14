Right-Wing Leaning Social Media App Parler is Shutting Down

Parler, a social network that tends to be associated with conservative political viewpoints, has been acquired by a digital-media-focused holding company called Starboard and it is the acquirer’s plan to shut it down temporarily.

In a press release published this morning on the home page of Parler’s website, Starboard – formerly known as Olympic Media – revealed that they intend to keep serving “marginalized or even outright censored communities” by leveraging the assets that the platform has built since it was launched in 2018.

However, Starboard will be making several strategic changes to the platform. The goal of this effort will be to shape Parler to the point that it is no longer seen as a replica of Twitter that is only used by right-wing-leaning individuals who want to have a place to voice their political views.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed to the public but Starboard said that the impact of Parler’s finances will start to show up on its financial statements starting in the second quarter of 2023.

Parler Was Once Popular but it Quickly Fell Out of Favor

Parler jumped to popularity during the Capitol riots of January 2021 when traditional social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter suspended the account of former President of the United States, Donald Trump, as he insisted on spreading conspiracy theories that were flagged as misinformation and fake news by content moderators.

Conservative-leaning users flocked to apps like Parler and quickly pushed it to the top of the ranks of most mobile app marketplaces. Shortly afterward, Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) went on to remove the app from their stores due to its soft approach to content moderation.

Data from Statista shows that the app’s monthly unique users hit a peak in 2021 when 12.3 million people flooded the network in response to the events mentioned earlier. However, just a month after, that number dropped to 4.3 million and kept declining to as little as 137,000 users as of August 2022 – the latest reading shared by the website.

Meanwhile, a report from Pew Research published in October last year listed Parler as the most popular of the seven “alternative” social networks with 38% of those surveyed by the research company having heard of it.

However, the report highlighted that only 1% of Americans reportedly get their news from the social media app while only 6% of those surveyed stated that they kept themselves up to date with current events by using one of these alternative social networks.

Kanye West Tried to Buy Parler After Being Banned from Twitter and Instagram

In October 2022, Kanye West, the famous rapper who is now known as Ye, offered to buy Parlement Technologies after he was banned from both Twitter and Instagram due to some antisemitic comments.

The deal did not go through. Parlement Technologies informed that the two parties agreed to back down from exploring a deal and asserted that the decision was in the best interest of both the company and Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Meanwhile, media reports indicated in January that Parler laid off approximately three-quarters of its staff and that only 20 employees remained working with the company.

This decision was part of Parlement’s ongoing restructuring efforts, which included the acquisition of a cloud service called Dynascale that would allow businesses to protect their infrastructure from being “canceled” by traditional cloud providers.

Also read: Mastodon is Growing As a Result of Twitter’s Mistakes

The acquisition of Parler by Starboard is taking place at a time when Elon Musk’s Twitter is taking some controversial stands. This week, the micro-blogging platform tagged the account of NPR – a popular American media outlet – as a state-affiliated media due to its dependence on federal funding to function.

In response, NPR quit the social network alleging that its operations were being compared with those of the propaganda apparatus of countries like China and Russia where the government directly intervenes in the agenda of topics covered by state-sponsored news outlets like NPR.

