Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Reddit, a widely-used online platform, has again stirred up its user community with a recent announcement. The platform has decided to eliminate the coins and awards system, which has previously sparked protests.

This system enabled users to purchase and utilize coins to bestow awards upon fellow users.

Such a reddit admin move. Remove a site feature (post rewards) to replace it with a different feature… But they don’t yet know what that feature is. Spez is truly a joke. pic.twitter.com/oyd4cY95bn — RedditMoments (@RedditMoments_) July 14, 2023

Reddit has caused frustration among its users by announcing the removal of its coins and awards system without providing details about when the new rewards system will be implemented. This lack of transparency has intensified dissatisfaction with how the platform handled the situation.

In simpler terms, Reddit is streamlining its platform by eliminating the complex awards and coins system. This means that users will no longer be able to use real money to express gratitude for posts.

However, Reddit has assured its users that they are actively working on an alternative method for giving awards. So, while the old system is being phased out, we can expect a fresh approach to expressing appreciation on the platform.

Simplifying Awards and Coins on Reddit: A New Approach to Appreciation

Reddit has discontinued its coins and awards system, leaving users disappointed and uncertain about what comes next. This move reflects a desire to simplify the platform and improve user-friendliness. While the specifics of the new system have not been revealed, it is expected to provide an improved and streamlined method for expressing appreciation. how many people do you think are gonna end it all when they lose their reddit gold pic.twitter.com/Fz8yaX1YQ3 — binp (@the_binp) July 14, 2023 This change has significantly impacted the platform, prompting users to express their disappointment and uncertainty about the future of user interaction on Reddit.

Reddit’s Awards System and Recent Controversies

On Reddit, people use coins and awards to show appreciation for contributions from other members. These awards are like little icons that you can see on posts. Reddit started with Reddit Gold and later added awards like Reddit Silver, Platinum, Ternium, and Argentium.

Now there are over 50 types of awards on the platform. When someone receives an award, it means saying, “Hey, your post is awesome!” It’s a fun and interactive way for users to recognize and celebrate good content.

Reddit plans to introduce a new way of recognizing great contributions, but the details haven’t been shared yet. They want it to be simple and user-friendly. However, users are upset because Reddit retired the old rewards system without a replacement. They feel disappointed and worry about paying for premium features without the benefits they had before.

Reddit recently faced criticism for its choice to charge developers for accessing its API, which caused protests among various subreddits and moderators.

CEO Steve Huffman has consistently followed the company’s decision, despite the ongoing backlash. It appears that Reddit is firm in its stance, and it seems unlikely that there will be any significant changes to the pricing structure of the API.

Related News: