Read.ai Uses AI to Summarize Your Long Meetings into 2-Minute Recaps

Read.ai, a company that develops meeting intelligence products, is launching a feature powered by artificial intelligence that can create a condensed 2-minute summary of a video conference, even if the encounter lasted an hour.

The name of the product is Highlights and its purpose is to help people catch up with the key points that were discussed during a lengthy meeting by using the power of large language models.

“It’s like watching ESPN, where instead of re-playing an entire baseball game, you get the most important moments condensed into a short clip.”, commented David Shim, the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the business.

Plain text transcriptions are often considered even worse and unproductive than attending the meeting itself. Hence, Highlights was designed to incorporate text, a detailed list of key talking points, key questions, and short clips to better summarize what went down during the encounter.

“Read uses AI to measure reactions from meeting participants to highlight the most and least important moments in a meeting to generate Read Highlights. Words without reactions are like sitcoms without a laugh track, or books without narration.”, Shim commented.

More Details About Read.ai

Read.ai was founded in 2021 by Shim, the former CEO of Foursquare and two of his former co-workers at the company. Its mission is “to make every human interaction meaningfully better, smarter, and happier starting with the more than 500 million people worldwide using a video conferencing platform”.

According to the company, statistics say that every 1 in 5 meetings are considered bad while in 64% of the encounters at least one participants is late.

Read has created multiple products to make meetings more productive by analyzing the interactions that occur during those and producing insightful details that could help make them better in the future.

Some of Read’s most popular features include a dashboard that showcases key metrics about the company’s meetings, a tool that creates summaries – including the 2-minute recaps that were just launched – and a list of recommendations provided based on an analysis of the organization’s meetings.

Read offers a free version of its software that is perfect for users to try out the app. It can be integrated with the most popular video conferencing platforms such as Zoom Video, Microsoft Teams, and Webex.

This free version only tracks and delivers results for 5 metrics per month and covers 5 meetings per month as well. Meanwhile, the paid version called Pro costs $10 per month and supports an unlimited number of meetings and metrics and the same goes for the Enterprise version, which costs $16.5 per month.

In 2021, Read.ai lifted $10 million during its seed funding round led by the Madrona Venture Group. Several angel investors participated in the round along with another venture capital firm called PSL Ventures.

Microsoft and Zoom Have Created Similar Tools Already

Read has a tough road ahead to make its product stand out now that most video conferencing platforms are also launching several enhancements that use artificial intelligence.

Both the Microsoft Teams app and Zoom Video recently introduced multiple new tools and features to their platforms. In the case of the latter, Zoom created a tool that summarizes meetings as well and even comes up with a suggested list of actionable items such as follow-up e-mails, scheduled meetings, and documents that need to be produced.

In the case of Microsoft, the Teams app has been integrated with its workplace collaboration tool Loop and the ecosystem could soon be dramatically boosted by the addition of AI-powered productivity tools like Office 365.

For these companies, the goal is to turn their video conferencing software into a mere piece of the puzzle of what could be a virtual workspace made up of multiple apps and tools that will help workers be more productive by enhancing their remote working experience.

