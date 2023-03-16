Quora Launches Paid Subscription to its Generative AI Hub Poe

Quora, the popular online Q&A platform, is launching a paid subscription for its AI hub called Poe that will give users the chance to try the newest AI models out there including GPT-4 and Claude+ – both of which were made public today.

In a blog post shared by Adam D’Angelo, the platform’s Chief Executive Officer, Quora revealed that the subscription will only be available for devices that are powered by Apple’s iOS and M1/M2 chips.

The two models, which are developed by OpenAI and Anthropic, are considered the most powerful to date and the cost of using their APIs is significantly higher compared to previous releases such as ChatGPT and GPT-3.

The monthly subscription to Poe will cost $19.99 while the yearly subscription was priced at $19.99. The cost of the premium version of ChatGPT currently stands at $20 and this is a less powerful version of OpenAI’s generative AI compared to GPT-4. This makes Poe an affordable channel to access the newest resources from the company founded by Sam Altman.

Claude+ is “significantly better than Claude”, D’Angelo asserted. The possibility of accessing both this enhanced version of Claude along with GPT-4 on the same app makes the company’s value proposition quite appealing.

Free users will have the chance to test the two models but they will only be able to send 1 message per day to both GPT-4 and Claude+. As for other bots such as ChatGPT, free users will still enjoy unlimited usage.

AI is a Threat to Quora and They Are Responding by Embracing It

Poe was launched by Quora in February this year. Its purpose is to give the public access to the most popular AI models that are being made available by companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Dragonfly.

Users can easily access the hub for free by providing a phone number or using their Google or Facebook accounts.

The goal of Poe is to become a gateway to the ample selection of models that will soon hit the market as users may feel a bit overwhelmed and may find it hard to choose between one and the other – especially if accessing these solutions require a paid subscription.

Quora is an online giant with over 400 million monthly unique visitors. The website functions as a community where people go to find answers to their questions and gets them from others who have some knowledge on the matter.

AI can put Quora out of business if users prefer to go to AI models to find answers to their questions. This makes the platform’s decision to democratize and facilitate access to these solutions a logical course of action. The launch of this subscription package further reveals the platform’s strategy to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving tech industry.

What to Look for in an AI Model or Platform? Is Poe a Good Choice?

Users can focus on six different aspects of an AI model and platform to pick the one that fits better for them. The first is accuracy, which refers to the ability of the AI model to deliver grammatically correct and coherent sentences that are also factually accurate.

In addition, there’s the topic of speed and scalability, which often depends on the infrastructure that is used to power these solutions. Most models can come up with answers quite fast for relatively simple prompts.

However, when it comes to prompts that incorporate significant context and instructions, the response time can be slower in some cases and, if those prompts are constantly being sent its way, developers may not always receive the performance they expect from the solution.

Finally, the possibility of customizing the generative AI’s responses to the user’s prompts is a valuable characteristic to enterprise customers as they will be able to fine-tune the chatbot’s tone, style, and other similar factors to make the user’s experience much better.

Overall, the key characteristics to focus on when comparing different AI models will depend on the use case and specific requirements of each developer or end user. Poe is a nice alternative to non-enterprise consumers as the free application provides them with access to multiple AI models such as Claude, ChatGPT, Dragonfly, and Sage.

