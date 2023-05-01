Q1 Was Amazon Web Services’ Worst Quarter Since 2015

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has posted its weakest quarterly growth since 2015, causing concern among investors and leading to a nearly 4% drop in shares on Friday.

The revenue from Amazon’s lucrative cloud business reached $21.35 billion during the first quarter of the year, representing almost 17% of Amazon’s overall revenue.

However, the subsidiary’s operating income came out at $5.12 billion, a bit under the StreetAccount consensus of $5.18 billion.

The slowdown can be attributed to AWS’s exposure to technology companies and start-ups that have reduced spending in recent months, partially due to rising interest rates and inflation, Atlantic Equities Analyst James Cordwell told Reuters.

Despite Microsoft‘s Azure cloud business growing at 27%, market leader Amazon stayed within its traditional share band of 32% to 34%.

Nevertheless, analysts were mostly optimistic about Amazon’s cloud prospects, with about 17 raising their price targets on the stock, compared with the 10 that lowered their view.

In his post-earnings call, Amazon’s finance chief, Brian Olsavsky, explained that growth in the cloud business would decrease by another 5 percentage points this month as the tech giant assists clients in lowering their bills.

This slowdown can also be attributed to Amazon’s strategy of helping its clients move to lower-priced tiers. However, the company is not losing customers to other major players in the cloud computing market.

Amazon Beats Revenue Expectations

Amazon’s Q1 revenue and profits exceeded expectations, with the company reporting $127.4 billion in revenue, a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company’s profits were $3.2 billion, or 31 cents per share, higher than the $2.24 billion industry analysts had expected, according to an official press release.

The profits were also a strong improvement from the same period last year, when the company lost $3.8 billion in the quarter mainly driven by a loss in value of its investment in the electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive.

Notably, Amazon also saw its advertising revenue increase by 21% year-over-year to $9.5 billion, beating expectations of a 15% growth.

“Our Advertising business continues to deliver robust growth, largely due to our ongoing machine learning investments that help customers see relevant information when they engage with us, which in turn delivers unusually strong results for brands,” CEO Andy Jassy said in announcing the results.

Tech Giants Release Strong Earning Reports

The earnings report by Amazon rounded out a hectic earnings week for major tech companies, which largely beat analyst expectations.

For one, Facebook parent Meta reported first-quarter revenue of $28.10 billion, beating expectations of $27.66 billion and up 3% year-over-year.

Likewise, Microsoft posted a spike in profit driven by a strong Azure performance and Google reported that its cloud business grew by 28%.

The strong performance by Big Tech came as profits were expected to be pressured by a slower economy.

However, decelerating growth compelled tech titans to take specific measures to reduce operating costs, including significant headcount reductions.

Meta, for instance, has laid off more than 10,000 employees, or 13% of its workforce, since last fall.

Microsoft, Google, and other tech giants have also taken similar measures to reduce costs, with reports claiming that more than 135,000 workers at US-based tech companies have been laid off in mass job cuts so far in 2023.

