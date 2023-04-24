Private Equity Firm Buys Germany’s Software AG for $2.4 Billion

Silver Lake Management, a private Equity company has signed a deal that will see it acquire Germany’s Software AG for €30 per share, bringing the firm’s valuation to approximately $2.4 billion.

Silver Lake Acquires 25.1% Stake in Software AG

The proposed cash offer signaled a 50% premium on Friday’s closing share price. Silver Lake had in 2022, invested €344 million, roughly $378 million in Software AG’s convertible bond.

According to a statement the company shared, the bond accounted for 9% of all issued Software AG shares. The added that its supervisory and management boards supported the offer.

At the time, Software AG emphasized its decision to stay a public company despite exploring various options including a sale.

The software company’s sales have been declining over the past ten years due to a decrease in demand for legacy database-management products.

“Silver Lake has given assurance that it aims to strengthen the company’s business and growth and will support the company’s strategy and customers,” Software AG, based in Darmstadt, Germany, stated. “It does not intend to effect changes to the current headquarters and locations of the company and intends to continue and strengthen the dialogue with all workforce constituencies.”

Software AG Foundation Agrees To Sell 25.1% To Silver Lake

Software AG Foundation sold a 25.1% stake in the software company to Silver Lake, keeping only 5% of the total stock. The foundation has been Software AG’s principal shareholder.

With the board in line with the sale, the next stage is recommending the move to Software AG’s other shareholders. Nevertheless, the proposal requires a minimum approval level of 50% of all existing Software AG shares plus one share, including the stake.

Software AG is a global leader in enterprise architecture and business process management solutions, empowering organizations to unlock their digital potential, accelerate innovation, and increase agility in today’s transforming business landscape.

