President Joe Biden Will Discuss the Benefits and Risks of AI with a Panel Today

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is scheduled to meet with his circle of tech advisors today to discuss the benefits and risks associated with the development of highly advanced artificial intelligence models, a White House official stated.

The Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), an advisory panel made up of 30 members and co-chaired by Frances Arnold, Arati Prabhakar, and Maria Zuber will have the responsibility to brief the President about scientific and tech matters to strengthen the government’s policy responses to any advancements on this front.

Other prominent members of the Council include William Daly, the Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President of Research for NVIDIA, and Eric Horvitz, who is the current Chief Scientific Officer of Microsoft (MSFT).

“The president will discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards”, the same White House spokesperson commented in regards to the meeting.

The official added that President Biden “will call on Congress to pass bipartisan privacy legislation to protect kids and limit personal data tech companies collect on all of us.”

Tech Experts Are Concerned that Highly Advanced AI Could be a Threat to Society

Artificial intelligence has jumped to the spotlight recently with the release of powerful generative AI tools that function as chatbots starting with the popular ChatGPT software created by OpenAI – a company partially owned by Microsoft.

The rapid rise in popularity of these platforms has prompted several tech experts to voice their concerns that society may not be fully prepared for the dramatic changes that this technology will cause.

Last week, 1,100 tech leaders signed a letter in which they called for a 6-month pause in the development of more powerful AI models. The document was published only a few days after the release of GPT-4 – the most powerful AI model created by OpenAI thus far and one that has been compared to human-like intelligence.

Some of the most prominent figures who signed the document include the head of Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter, Elon Musk, and the co-founder of Apple – Steve Wozniak.

The Biden Administration is Being Forced to Take Action on AI

In addition, a group of ethicists from the Center for AI and Digital Policy filed a complaint with the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) arguing that GPT-4 is a risky product that the agency should rapidly regulate to prevent consumer data from being unfairly exploited.

Companies like OpenAI use customer data to train their AI models and they are currently not required to disclose what kind of information they use to this end or how much the models know about the firm’s customers.

“The Federal Trade Commission has declared that the use of AI should be “transparent, explainable, fair, and empirically sound while fostering accountability.” OpenAI’s product GPT-4 satisfies none of these requirements. It is time for the FTC to act.”, the document filed with the regulator reads.

Last week, the Italian data privacy watchdog banned ChatGPT in the country arguing that the software developer has not implemented any measures to prevent minors from accessing the tool. In addition, the country’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) said that OpenAI has not disclosed the extent to which it has been using customers’ data to train its models.

The San Francisco-based tech company was given 20 days to respond to the complaints made by the Italian regulator. Failing to comply with these rules may lead to fines of up to 4% of the firm’s turnover. Even though OpenAI does not have a headquarter in the European Union, there is a listed entity that represents the company’s interests in the region.

