Post News Launches its Public Beta Today – Should Twitter be Afraid?

A new social media app has been officiallyreleased into the open to compete with Elon Musk’s fast-changing micro-blogging platform Twitter. The name of this last contender is Post News – a five-month-old app that proposes to reward publishers for what they share.

The Post News app looks pretty similar to Twitter. It lets users share text, images, and videos but publishers and independent journalists can choose to paywall their content to be rewarded if they feel they have something valuable to share with the community.

The rewards system consists of points that can be redeemed for US dollars. One point is the equivalent of one cent. That may not sound as much but that would depend on how many people hands over points to the creator to get access to the story.

The points balance can be easily refilled by using the platform’s payment system, which is powered by Stripe. In addition, Post News may hand over promotional points and rewards to users who interact with the content and even seasonally.

Post News Proposes a Change that Publishers Have Been Waiting for Long

The app was launched in November last year right around the time that Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter and all hell broke loose. It is important to note that publishers are not rewarded by Twitter in any way for the content they share.

There have been multiple clashes between lawmakers, news outlets, and social media platforms in both Canada and the United States as some pieces of legislation are attempting to exert pressure on the latter to compensate publishers.

In response to a bill called the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” pushed forward by lawmakers in the US, Meta Platforms (META) issued a statement in which it threatened to pull all news from its platform if it is forced to pay publishers for their content.

“No company should be forced to pay for content users don’t want to see and that’s not a meaning source of revenue”, commented Andy Stone, Policy Communications Director for Meta back in December last year.

To monetize their stories, media outlets are forced to add paywalls and an often unfathomable number of ads, pop-ups, and push notification requests. The value proposition of Post News seems quite enticing for publishers but time will if it will also be appealing to readers.

This public beta of Post News is being released just hours after Elon Musk’s Twitter deliberately stripped The New York Times from its legacy “Verified” blue badge. The move contradicted some rumors that the platform was letting its top 10,000 most influential account preserve their legacy badges.

The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

Post Aims to Make Premiums News Accessible Without Ads or Subscriptions

Post’s mission appears to be to streamline the process of reading news that are valuable enough that demand some sort of compensation. However, the platform promises to deliver this premium content without any subscriptions or ads.

“I’ve been working lately on the space between News & Social Media. I believe the future newspaper is the feed and want to make it more civil for users, profitable for publishers and better for society”, commented Noam Bardin, the founder of the app and former Chief Executive Office of the Google-owned Waze.

According to the tech entrepreneur, over 650,000 had already signed up for the app’s waitlist back in November while roughly three-quarters of that total went on to open an account when they were allowed to.

Post News has been harnessing the support of several top publishers and has 25 premium ones backing the initiative including The Independent, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, and Reuters.

Today, TechCrunch interviewed Bardin to get his thoughts on this next step the platform is taking. It is the CEO’s intention for Post News to build “a new business model” that comes to compete with the subscription and ad-focused models that publishers rely on nowadays.

