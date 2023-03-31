Pope and Trump Deepfakes Show That This Startup is the Leader – Is its AI Image Generation Dangerous?

One of the most concerning aspects of AI is that it can traverse the barrier between the real and the fictitious: it is now almost impossible to tell the difference between pictures and video that are real, and those that have been created by artificial intelligence.

Pope and Trump deepfakes continue to concern

A series of deepfakes of different world leaders and presidents have continued to circulate over the course of the past few weeks, and

Some faked images of Trump getting arrested only last week were a particular cause for concern, since many believed the photos even though they were completely fake.

Further images of the Pope wearing Balenciaga began to circulate, which many people believed to be extremely concerning.

Is Midjourney AI dangerous?

The most popular AI that is being used for these image generation tools is Midjourney AI, and the aforementioned controversies have caused many to take the view that the AI could be used for nefarious purposes.

The main concern that people have is that in the future (although increasingly in the present) it will be impossible to distinguish between what is reality and what isn’t.

Twitter, via AI deep fakes, has created an entire storyline of trump waiting for the feds at mar-a-lago, getting arrested and now taking over the NYPD. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/t6cO0KO3e8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 23, 2023

There have been no public calls to limit Midjourney AI’s capabilities, largely because there are too many other AI companies that are waiting in the wings to take their market share, such as Stable Diffusion.

Nevertheless, there has been a petition circulating that has gained signatures from the likes of Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, asking to limit the commercial proliferation of AI for the time being whilst society contemplates some core questions surrounding how much AI should be tolerated.

