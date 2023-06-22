Polygon Launches Its Own AI ChatBot to Guide Users Through Its Ecosystem and Web3 

  • Home
Polygon logo | Source: Juno

The tech industry is experiencing the pinnacle of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. It has become a widespread trend among companies to integrate this cutting-edge technology into their systems and products, and Polygon is the latest organization to join this transformative wave. Embracing AI integration has become crucial for businesses to stay relevant and leverage the full potential of this revolutionary advancement.

Polygon Enhances User Experience with Polygon Copilot

Polygon has launched its own AI Assistant powered by ChatGPT. The Assistant named Polygon Copilot is meant to be a guide for users within the ecosystem. The chatbot has been trained on a corpus made of Polygon’s documentation and Web 3.0 resources.

As a result, the copilot has the ability to provide crucial analytics, insights, and advice regarding many facets of the ecosystem. It has also been made intelligent enough to offer assistance based on the user’s level of knowledge, either beginner, intermediary, or advanced.

Polygon announced the launch of the assistant saying, “Whether you’re a serious builder, an enthusiast, or a curious user, Polygon Copilot is an AI-powered interface that unlocks a world of interactions, simply by ‘asking.”

The chatbot is built on OpenAI’s most powerful model, GPT 4, which is powerful enough to provide comprehensive responses concerning topics such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Decentralized Applications (DApps), gaming and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

This helps users to discover more functionality on the Polygon platform enabling them to create more value from it.

Like ChatGPT, Polygon Copilot has the ability to store the history of conversations allowing users to refer back to past responses. To do this, however, users are required to connect their MetaMask account to the Polygon Copilot.

The company also stated that “Polygon Copilot strives for continuous improvement. To ensure transparency and accuracy, it shares the sources of the information included in its responses. This empowers users to verify the information and delve deeper into the topic.”

This statement raises expectations for users who have experienced quite the opposite with ChatGPT. ChatGPT has been known to generate false and misleading information. Additionally, the platform does not always provide references for its information sources. As such, keeping this ‘promise’ will be vital to the success of the assistant.

Despite the bold statement, however, Polygon Copilot also has the disclaimer used on most other Generative AI applications sayings that “Polygon Copilot leverages nascent AI technology that may provide inaccurate information.”

To reduce spam and computational overhead, Polygon Copilot’s responses are limited. The company has therefore made it possible for users to increase their credit balance by engaging in social activities like providing feedback or helping to enhance the product.

Up To Date With zkEVM

Polygon is a blockchain platform that aims to create a multi-chain blockchain system compatible with Ethereum. The platform is meant to enable blockchain networks to connect and scale. For instance, when a user produces content and then mints it on the Ethereum network, the user can then use Polygon to add monetary value to it. Polygon will additionally circulate the data to apply it to the original Ethereum blockchain.

In a recent development, Polygon has published a proposal to upgrade its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) sidechain to ‘zkEVM Validium’, an Ethereum-secured Layer 2 network. The new protocol is a first-of-its-kind decentralized L2 secured by zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs.

zkEVM is a virtual machine that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to verify data without revealing any information about the data’s content or properties. It is a censorship-resistant protocol replicating the transaction execution environment of the Ethereum main net.

As recent as the developments are, users are able to instruct Polygon Copilot to mint zkEVM and proof-of-stake (POS)-based NFTs from within the assistant’s chat interface. This signifies how up-to-date the assistant is considering the protocol is still awaiting approval from the community.

Polygon Copilot adds Polygon Labs to the list of Web3 companies integrating AI capabilities into their platforms. Prior to Polygon, Ava launched AvaGPT, a similar assistant meant to help users navigate the Avalanche and Core ecosystem.

John Isige
B2C Expert

John is an experienced cryptocurrency market analyst with over half a decade of experience. He loves diving into the behind-the-scenes of price action to spot trends that later shape the market.

Working in the cryptocurrency industry has seen John build lasting and meaningful relationships across the globe.

John’s interests span various spheres of content creation, including news writing, price analysis, on-chain and market analysis.

John worked for various leading publications, including FXStreet, CoinGape, VauldInsights, CryptoNews, InsideBitcoins, and Business 2 Community.

He recently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce with a finance major. Before this, John completed a college Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (Aircraft Maintenance).

John hopes to use his newly acquired knowledge to spread financial knowledge to people worldwide. For now, the focus stays on the dynamic crypto industry.

