Polls Suggest That Mainstream Media Created a Mirage of Big Tech Backlash

Mainstream media companies have harped on tech controversies of all sizes in the past few years, critiquing tech at every turn. But is the general public as worried about ‘Big Tech’?

According to a wide range of polls taken in the last few years, the answer is a resounding no. Americans seem to actually quite like tech companies on the whole. It turns out that most people don’t care much about many of these controversies, like Uber taking over the taxi business.

Perhaps this is because most of the side effects of having monolithic companies dominating the world pale in comparison to the benefits they provide, so far at least. A 2017 Gallup poll asking respondents their opinion of various sectors of industry showed this phenomenon clearly.

Tech industries ranked close to the top in the poll with the computer industry and internet industry reaching 67% and 41% net positive scores respectively. The Federal government and the pharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, scored -23 and -17 in the same poll.

Tech also falls low on the list of industries the American public wants its presidential candidates to criticize. A 2019 poll showed that only about 40% of adults wanted candidates to criticize tech, compared to 66% who wanted to see criticism of health care.

So if the American people don’t seem to care about various overreaches of giant tech companies, why does it seem that way? One possible answer is that media companies are simply averse to corporate overreach and monopolistic practices, which are both common in the tech industry.

Another common hypothesis is that mainstream media created this mirage because it sees much of tech as direct competition. Media companies generally make most of their revenue from advertising, just like social media giants such as Facebook.

Attention is a finite resource sold by both sectors in the form of advertising. However, tech companies are tremendously better at targeting advertisements, bringing more value to advertisers and themselves with every ad than a newspaper ever could.

It’s vital to note that there is no evidence that media companies came together to devise some devious plot to defeat its tech competitors. However, it’s also important to remember that everyone, including journalists and media companies, have their own implicit biases.

