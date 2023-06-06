  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Podcasts Are the Answer For Those Sick of Short-Form Video – Gen Z Monthly Podcast Listening is Up 57%

Podcasts Are the Answer For Those Sick of Short-Form Video – Gen Z Monthly Podcast Listening is Up 57%

Ruholamin Haqshanas
Ruholamin Haqshanas
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.

podcasts

Podcasts have become an increasingly popular form of media consumption, especially among Generation Z in the United States.

According to a report from SXM Media and Edison Research, podcast listenership among individuals aged 13 to 24 has risen by 57% over the past five years, with approximately 24 million Gen Zers (47%) engaging with podcasts in the past month.

The report provides insights into the podcast consumption habits of Gen Z, including the reasons why they listen to podcasts.

The majority of Gen Z listeners (66%) use podcasts to stay updated on the latest topics, while 61% tune in to keep abreast of social issues.

In addition, over 80% of Gen Z listeners use podcasts as a way to relax, while two-thirds listen for escapism and more than half listen to gain a better understanding of their own feelings.

podcasts
Image Source: eMarketer

Surprisingly, 82% of Gen Z listeners reported listening to podcasts without doing anything else, indicating a high level of attention and engagement with the content.

This is in contrast to the trend of multitasking while consuming other forms of media, such as short-form videos on social media.

Podcast Advertising Has a High Effectiveness

The report also highlighted the purchasing power of Gen Z podcast listeners, with 43% of Gen Z listeners aged 16 and above reporting that they have purchased a product after hearing a podcast ad.

Furthermore, one in three listeners aged between 13 to 17 has asked someone to buy a product for them after hearing it advertised in a podcast.

“We’ve seen time and again through research studies that listeners are receptive to podcast ads and that they actually take action after hearing them, and this holds true for Gen Z listeners as well,” the report said, adding:

“Almost half of Gen Z listeners say they are more likely to remember brands they hear advertised on podcasts, compared to ads they see or hear elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Gen Z podcast listeners are a diverse cohort, with 46% of monthly listeners being female and 20% being Hispanic/Latino, 15% Black/African American, and 4% Asian.

How Creators Can Get Their Podcasts Discovered?

The report also shed light on how creators can get their podcasts discovered by Gen Z.

About 90% say they’ve listened to a brief podcast clip on social media, and among those that have, 73% say that the teaser led them to listen to or watch the podcast somewhere else.

The data also suggests that those who started listening as children spend much more time with podcasts on a weekly basis — an average of 10.6 hours versus 7.7 hours for Gen Z listeners overall.

“Gen Z listeners also get engrossed in their favorite shows—78% say they often binge-listen to podcasts,” the report said, adding that those who first started listening to podcasts as children are even more immersed in the content, with 88% saying they binge-listen often.

In conclusion, podcasts have become a popular form of media consumption among Gen Z in the United States, providing a trusted space for controversial conversations.

Read More:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ruholamin Haqshanas.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Ruholamin Haqshanas

Ruholamin Haqshanas is a graduate of Herat University and a cryptocurrency and finance journalist with over three years of experience in the field.
While studying for his bachelor's degree in Mechatronics, Ruholamin also developed a keen interest in the FinTech space. He began as a freelance technology writer but turned…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!