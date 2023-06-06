Podcasts Are the Answer For Those Sick of Short-Form Video – Gen Z Monthly Podcast Listening is Up 57%

Podcasts have become an increasingly popular form of media consumption, especially among Generation Z in the United States.

According to a report from SXM Media and Edison Research, podcast listenership among individuals aged 13 to 24 has risen by 57% over the past five years, with approximately 24 million Gen Zers (47%) engaging with podcasts in the past month.

The report provides insights into the podcast consumption habits of Gen Z, including the reasons why they listen to podcasts.

The majority of Gen Z listeners (66%) use podcasts to stay updated on the latest topics, while 61% tune in to keep abreast of social issues.

In addition, over 80% of Gen Z listeners use podcasts as a way to relax, while two-thirds listen for escapism and more than half listen to gain a better understanding of their own feelings.

Surprisingly, 82% of Gen Z listeners reported listening to podcasts without doing anything else, indicating a high level of attention and engagement with the content.

This is in contrast to the trend of multitasking while consuming other forms of media, such as short-form videos on social media.

Podcast Advertising Has a High Effectiveness

The report also highlighted the purchasing power of Gen Z podcast listeners, with 43% of Gen Z listeners aged 16 and above reporting that they have purchased a product after hearing a podcast ad.

Furthermore, one in three listeners aged between 13 to 17 has asked someone to buy a product for them after hearing it advertised in a podcast.

“We’ve seen time and again through research studies that listeners are receptive to podcast ads and that they actually take action after hearing them, and this holds true for Gen Z listeners as well,” the report said, adding:

“Almost half of Gen Z listeners say they are more likely to remember brands they hear advertised on podcasts, compared to ads they see or hear elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Gen Z podcast listeners are a diverse cohort, with 46% of monthly listeners being female and 20% being Hispanic/Latino, 15% Black/African American, and 4% Asian.

💡 Niche podcasts are gaining popularity. Whether it’s about a specific hobby, niche interest, or subculture, there’s a podcast for everyone. Tell us about your favorite niche podcast! #NichePodcasts #FindYourTribe pic.twitter.com/uc62McrSWN — Independent Podcast Alliance 🐀 (@Ads4Podcasts) June 4, 2023

How Creators Can Get Their Podcasts Discovered?

The report also shed light on how creators can get their podcasts discovered by Gen Z.

About 90% say they’ve listened to a brief podcast clip on social media, and among those that have, 73% say that the teaser led them to listen to or watch the podcast somewhere else.

The data also suggests that those who started listening as children spend much more time with podcasts on a weekly basis — an average of 10.6 hours versus 7.7 hours for Gen Z listeners overall.

“Gen Z listeners also get engrossed in their favorite shows—78% say they often binge-listen to podcasts,” the report said, adding that those who first started listening to podcasts as children are even more immersed in the content, with 88% saying they binge-listen often.

In conclusion, podcasts have become a popular form of media consumption among Gen Z in the United States, providing a trusted space for controversial conversations.

