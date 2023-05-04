Plex App Integrates ChatGPT To Generate Music Playlist

Plexamp, Plex’s premium music player, has announced the release of Sonic Sage, its new ChatGPT in-app integration. The new feature allows music lovers to create unique playlists with free-flow natural language, enabling exploration and discovery of a user’s music library and beyond.

Sonic Sage enables users to describe what they want to hear in natural language. For example, if a user wants to listen to “70s grooves by powerhouse women,” they can simply search the song by entering that phrase and the feature will curate a playlist of songs that fit that description.

Similarly, if a user is in the mood for “mellow ballads by heavy metal bands,” Sonic Sage will find songs that match that criterion.

Plexamp offers additional features for an immersive listening experience

But Sonic Sage is not the only discovery feature available through Plexamp. Users can also enjoy Library Radio, which shuffles popular tracks from their library, Mood Radio, which matches music to their mood and Decades Radio, which plays tunes from any given decade.

It also includes Time Travel Radio, which allows users to rediscover oldies by moving through time to the present, and Aural Fixations, which shows top tracks, albums, and artists based on their listening behavior.

These features aim to offer users an immersive listening experience with personalized recommendations, mood-based playlists, and the ability to explore different genres and decades of music.

To use Sonic Sage, users need to have accounts with two services: TIDAL and OpenAI. TIDAL is a music streaming platform, and OpenAI is a company that specializes in artificial intelligence.

Tidal will then be integrated into Plexamp, meaning that users can listen to music from their TIDAL subscription within the Plexamp app.

Plexamp is designed to provide a high-quality listening experience. It can play music from a user’s library as well as from TIDAL, and it supports lossless audio and other high-quality audio formats.

The app also has features like true gapless playback (meaning there are no pauses between tracks), loudness leveling (so all tracks play at a consistent volume), and smooth transitions between tracks for an optimized listening experience.

To use Sonic Sage, users will have to enter an OpenAI API key in the Plexamp settings. An API key is a unique code that allows different services to communicate with each other. This will enable the Sonic Sage feature to work within the app.

With a 4.8 star rating in the iOS store and a 4.7 rating in Google Play, Plexamp, which is part of Plex, is one of the most popular music players available.

The company has continually invested in the development of new features, such as Sonic Sage, to ensure that it stays ahead of the competition and provides its customers with the best possible music discovery experience.

Users are trying out the new features while giving feedback and supporting each other to onboard, as depicted in the active forum. Plexamp is also gathering feedback on Twitter with its latest engaging question:

So who’s tried out Sonic Sage in Plexamp? Please reply with your best prompts so we can all learn. Here’s one to start!

Overall, Sonic Sage is a significant step forward for Plexamp, offering a more natural way for users to interact with their music library and discover new tracks. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Plexamp is well-positioned to remain a leading player in the music streaming industry.

About Prexamp

Plexamp was first introduced in December 2017 as a spin-off of the Plex Media Player app, which was designed to be a replacement for the traditional home theater PC interface. However, Plex decided to develop a separate music player app that was more focused on the needs of music enthusiasts.

The first version of Plexamp was initially released as a desktop app for macOS and Windows, with support for high-quality audio formats and gapless playback. Over time, Plexamp has added several additional features, such as integration with music streaming services like TIDAL, support for mobile devices, and customization options.

Plexamp has also gained a dedicated following among audiophiles and music enthusiasts, thanks to its focus on providing a high-quality listening experience and its support for lossless audio formats. The app has continued to evolve and improve, with regular updates and new features being added.

Plex AI-powered music selection – an emerging trend in the music streaming industry

The trend of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) interfaces to program users’ music selections cannot be ignored. Music streaming services and third-party apps are increasingly using AI algorithms to help users discover new music and create personalized playlists.

Spotify, for example, launched an AI-powered feature called “Enhance” that can suggest songs to add to a user’s playlist based on their listening habits. The company has also developed an AI DJ that can introduce and select music for its users.

Meanwhile, third-party apps like Petey are using ChatGPT – an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI – to create playlists for Apple Music users. ChatGPT is a type of AI algorithm that is trained on large datasets of text and can generate human-like responses to text-based prompts. By using ChatGPT, apps like Petey can generate playlists that are tailored to a user’s individual music preferences and listening history.

The use of AI interfaces in music streaming and playlist creation is an emerging trend that is likely to continue in the coming years. By leveraging AI algorithms, music streaming services and third-party apps can provide users with more personalized and engaging music experiences, and help them discover new artists and songs that they might not have found otherwise.

Related News: