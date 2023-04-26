Tech News

Pitchbook Report Warns That Golden Age of Startup Unicorn Acquisitions is Over

The era of tech unicorn startup acquisitions is ending, B2C explores challenges tech startups face in changing landscape of the VC ecosystem.

The once-thriving pasture of tech unicorn acquisitions is facing a tumultuous future, as capital demand outstrips supply and a tough regulatory environment puts the brakes on M&A activity.

Analysts behind Pitchbook’s latest Q2 report revealed that the future of tech unicorn acquisitions is more uncertain than ever.

A Unicorn Population Explosion Amidst Declining M&A Appetite

The number of unicorns—startups valued at a $1 billion or more—has grown exponentially over the past decade, with the US housing more unicorns than the rest of the world combined.

However, a shift in the market landscape has led to a decline in M&A activity since 2021, causing unicorns to face a bumpy ride in their search for exit opportunities.

A mere five unicorn acquisitions occurred in 2022, compared to 24 and 17 in 2021 and 2020, respectively. As the imbalance between capital supply and demand grows, many unicorns are faced with a challenging market for M&A.

The Importance of Timing in Unicorn Exits

The timing of a unicorn’s exit strategy is crucial to its long-term success.

As they stay private for longer periods, these companies can develop their intellectual property, patents, and other intangible assets, building a more robust and competitive business model.

However, in a market with dwindling M&A activity and an increasingly challenging regulatory environment, unicorns must carefully assess their exit options and market conditions.

Regulatory Crackdown and Alternatives to M&A

The Biden administration’s antitrust crackdown on the tech sector, coupled with increased scrutiny from the FTC and DOJ, has put enormous pressure on large tech companies, affecting cash-starved unicorns seeking acquisition by such corporations.

In addition, public companies are opting for share buybacks over M&A, with buyback announcements hitting a record high of $1.2 trillion in 2022.

This trend, along with the challenging regulatory environment, further limits exit opportunities available to unicorns and diminishes their bargaining power and valuation.

With numbers exploding, unicorns face significant challenges in finding suitable acquirers with the necessary cash, shareholder approval, and regulatory clearance for an acquisition.

The result is that the rate of unicorn acquisitions is likely to remain limited for at least the rest of 2023, impacting the broader venture ecosystem and restricting liquidity options for startups.

