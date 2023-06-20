Pioneering AI Meme-to-Earn Platform AiDoge Goes Viral Immediately After Listing on MEXC – Investors Pile In Before the Listing Pump

Web3 industry-leading AI/meme coin start-up AiDoge just went live on the top cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Monday.

Crypto investors can now buy AiDoge’s native $AI crypto token directly via MEXC’s crypto trading platform.

Because MEXC already has a token that yes’s the AI ticker, AiDoge will trade as $AI2 on the platform (but will remain $AI on all other platforms, such as decentralized exchanges).

Those who invested in the AiDoge presale will be able to claim their tokens as of 09:00 UTC on Monday the 19th of June.

You can CLAIM your $AI tokens on June 19th! ⭐️ 1️⃣ Head over to our website

2️⃣ Connect your wallet

3️⃣ Click on 'Claim' to secure your tokens Remember, you can still buy $AI at listing price before we launch! Secure your spot now! https://t.co/Qa1nTqn1JZ#Crypto #Web3 $PEPE pic.twitter.com/VEfIjm3zCe — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 15, 2023

Aidoge is building a unique, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered meme generating and sharing platform.

Given that the project has already attracted the attention of both the meme coin crowds and those interested in investing in cutting-edge AI crypto projects, analysts are predicting big things for $AI.

Some analysts have gone as far as to suggest $AI could be set up for 100x gains.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $AI could easily be the next crypto to explode and has the potential to 100x.

Meanwhile, another crypto presale analyst, Crypto Gains, whose YouTube account has more than 100K subscribers, thinks $AI could easily post 20x gains.

Either way, there is a good chance that $AI could see an immediate explosion higher when it lists on MEXC.

Luckily, investors keen to get in on the project still have an opportunity to secure their $AI tokens at the MEXC listing price of $0.0000336 via AiDoge’s website.

But time is fast running out, as the presale will close at 07:00 UTC on Sunday the 18th of June.

Buy $AI Here

AiDoge Combines Memes, AI, and Utility

AiDoge’s presale was one of 2023’s hottest, with the project raising a staggering $14.9 million in a matter of weeks.

The strong demand for AiDoge’s presale likely reflects the FOMO that has taken over the meme coin market in recent months, with investors on the hunt for the next Pepe, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency projects linked to AI-related use-cases have also performed very well so far this year, as interest in generative AI-related technologies (like ChatGPT) skyrockets and big tech companies pump out new AI-powered products.

Analysts see big potential for the AiDoge platform and its $AI token, given that it ticks both the AI and meme coin boxes that investors are looking for, whilst also introducing the exciting new concept of Meme-to-Earn (M2E).

And unlike Pepe and the vast majority of meme coins that have been springing up in recent weeks, the $AI token offers actual utility and is backed by a legitimate, credible project that has an exciting roadmap and utilizes cutting edge AI technology.

Visit AiDoge Here

Full Breakdown of AiDoge’s AI-Powered Meme Generating/Voting Platform Explained

AiDoge, which sits at the intersection of the meme and AI worlds, is building a revolutionary new social platform that allows users to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge generative AI technology.

AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts,” states the crypto project’s whitepaper.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all.”

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform has an in-built mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

AiDoge thus offers meme creators their first viable avenue to an income stream related to their hobby, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects the ownership rights over their content.

The revolutionary social platform is thus being referred to as “Meme-to-Earn” (M2E), a ground-breaking new concept that is proving to be a hit amongst the broader crypto investing space.

The platform is expected to be fully operational by the start of 2024, with users able to vote on memes and claim their first $AI rewards.

Wondering what's next for #AiDoge? Our roadmap plots the path forward – from expanding our AI capabilities to fostering our token ecosystem. Together, we’ll take over the #MemeCoin space! Check it out at https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn!#AIDogeArmy #CryptoRoadmap #Web3 pic.twitter.com/eb6yJpATTR — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 14, 2023

Visit AiDoge Here

Can $AI Become a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Cap Coin?

As AiDoge delivers on its roadmap in the coming months and attracts a substantial user base and engaged community, and assuming that we are in the early stages of a new crypto bull run, the potential for 100x gains to a $3.36 billion market cap should not be discounted.

Supporting evidence for that comes from Pepe. Last month, Pepe briefly hit a market cap of $1.8 billion, despite having no actual use case.

Meanwhile, utility-lacking Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both have market caps of around $10 billion and $5 billion respectively.

The sky is thus the limit for AiDoge in terms of growth potential.

Buy AiDoge Here

Related Articles:

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform Our Rating Create & Share AI-Generated Memes

Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector

Presale Live Now - aidoge.com

Token-Based Credit System

Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards Learn More

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed