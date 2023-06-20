  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Pioneering AI Meme-to-Earn Platform AiDoge Goes Viral Immediately After Listing on MEXC – Investors Pile In Before the Listing Pump

Pioneering AI Meme-to-Earn Platform AiDoge Goes Viral Immediately After Listing on MEXC – Investors Pile In Before the Listing Pump

Henry Stater
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Web3 industry-leading AI/meme coin start-up AiDoge just went live on the top cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Monday.
Crypto investors can now buy AiDoge’s native $AI crypto token directly via MEXC’s crypto trading platform.

Because MEXC already has a token that yes’s the AI ticker, AiDoge will trade as $AI2 on the platform (but will remain $AI on all other platforms, such as decentralized exchanges).

Those who invested in the AiDoge presale will be able to claim their tokens as of 09:00 UTC on Monday the 19th of June.

Aidoge is building a unique, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered meme generating and sharing platform.

Given that the project has already attracted the attention of both the meme coin crowds and those interested in investing in cutting-edge AI crypto projects, analysts are predicting big things for $AI.

Some analysts have gone as far as to suggest $AI could be set up for 100x gains.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $AI could easily be the next crypto to explode and has the potential to 100x.

Meanwhile, another crypto presale analyst, Crypto Gains, whose YouTube account has more than 100K subscribers, thinks $AI could easily post 20x gains.

Either way, there is a good chance that $AI could see an immediate explosion higher when it lists on MEXC.

Luckily, investors keen to get in on the project still have an opportunity to secure their $AI tokens at the MEXC listing price of $0.0000336 via AiDoge’s website.

But time is fast running out, as the presale will close at 07:00 UTC on Sunday the 18th of June.

Buy $AI Here

AiDoge Combines Memes, AI, and Utility

AiDoge’s presale was one of 2023’s hottest, with the project raising a staggering $14.9 million in a matter of weeks.
The strong demand for AiDoge’s presale likely reflects the FOMO that has taken over the meme coin market in recent months, with investors on the hunt for the next Pepe, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency projects linked to AI-related use-cases have also performed very well so far this year, as interest in generative AI-related technologies (like ChatGPT) skyrockets and big tech companies pump out new AI-powered products.

Analysts see big potential for the AiDoge platform and its $AI token, given that it ticks both the AI and meme coin boxes that investors are looking for, whilst also introducing the exciting new concept of Meme-to-Earn (M2E).

And unlike Pepe and the vast majority of meme coins that have been springing up in recent weeks, the $AI token offers actual utility and is backed by a legitimate, credible project that has an exciting roadmap and utilizes cutting edge AI technology.

Visit AiDoge Here

Full Breakdown of AiDoge’s AI-Powered Meme Generating/Voting Platform Explained

AiDoge, which sits at the intersection of the meme and AI worlds, is building a revolutionary new social platform that allows users to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge generative AI technology.

AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts,” states the crypto project’s whitepaper.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all.”

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform has an in-built mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

AiDoge thus offers meme creators their first viable avenue to an income stream related to their hobby, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects the ownership rights over their content.

The revolutionary social platform is thus being referred to as “Meme-to-Earn” (M2E), a ground-breaking new concept that is proving to be a hit amongst the broader crypto investing space.

The platform is expected to be fully operational by the start of 2024, with users able to vote on memes and claim their first $AI rewards.

Visit AiDoge Here

Can $AI Become a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Cap Coin?

As AiDoge delivers on its roadmap in the coming months and attracts a substantial user base and engaged community, and assuming that we are in the early stages of a new crypto bull run, the potential for 100x gains to a $3.36 billion market cap should not be discounted.

Supporting evidence for that comes from Pepe. Last month, Pepe briefly hit a market cap of $1.8 billion, despite having no actual use case.

Meanwhile, utility-lacking Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both have market caps of around $10 billion and $5 billion respectively.
The sky is thus the limit for AiDoge in terms of growth potential.

Buy AiDoge Here

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Henry Stater
Tech Expert

Henry is a managing editor at Business2Community.com with a passion for writing and informing others about cryptocurrencies and technology in general. He is a University of Michigan graduate who has been in the the cryptocurrency sphere since 2015. He has written a plethora of articles and newsletters for various publications including Benzinga, Fastblocks, Blockster and more. He likes to write about breaking news, in-depth technical breakdowns, high-level overviews and more. 

View all posts by Henry Stater
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Pioneering AI Meme-to-Earn Platform AiDoge Goes Viral Immediately After Listing on MEXC – Investors Pile In Before the Listing Pump

Web3 industry-leading AI/meme coin start-up AiDoge just went live on…

Henry Stater
18 seconds ago
Tech News
Can the APE Price Reclaim $5 Soon? Investors Are Already Pivoting to These Breakthrough Utility Tokens

The rise and fall of ApeCoin (APE) has been one…

Trent Rhode
3 hours ago
Crypto News
Mobile Gaming is an Afterthought For Many Gamers But it Makes 77% of The Entire Industry’s Revenue

Mobile gaming is often seen as an afterthought by many…

John Isige
3 hours ago
Tech News
The Monopoly of TSMC Could Be Coming to an End Soon – Here’s Why
Alejandro Arrieche
4 hours ago
Tech News
Tether’s Controversial Commercial Paper Backing USDT Revealed to Be Largely Issued By Chinese Banks
Henry Stater
4 hours ago
Crypto News
Here’s How to Generate Working Generic Windows 10 or 11 Keys With ChatGPT or Bard
Trent Rhode
4 hours ago
Tech News
4CHAN Token Rockets 40% but These Meme Coins Have Much More Upside Potential
Jimmy Aki
4 hours ago
Crypto News