Pinduoduo App Suspended from Google App Store Because of Malware

Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo from its Play Store after finding malware in off-Play versions of the app.

In a Tuesday statement, a Google spokesperson detailed that versions of the app that are not in the Play Store have been found to contain malware, as reported by Reuters.

“The Off-Play versions of the e-commerce app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” the spokesperson said, adding that they are currently investigating the matter.

Pinduoduo is the main Chinese shopping app of PDD Holdings, a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses in China and overseas.

Meanwhile, Google didn’t make any reference to Temu, PDD’s popular shopping app in the US. The app currently remains available to download.

Google Play Protect scans apps and devices for harmful behavior. According to Google, it scans 125 billion apps on Android phones daily in order to prevent the installation of malicious programs.

“Google Play Protect enforcement has been set to block installation attempts of these identified malicious apps,” a Google spokesperson said. “Users that have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and prompted to uninstall the app.”

PDD Holdings Misses on Q4 Results

The latest blow to PDD Holdings came after the commerce group missed expectations on Monday for Q4 revenue.

In a press release, PDD reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 46% year-on-year to $5.77 billion, missing the consensus of $5.95 billion.

Furthermore, revenues from online marketing services and others rose 38% YOY to $4.489 billion, while revenues from transaction services jumped 86% YOY to $1.275 billion. However, revenues from merchandise sales declined 29% YOY to $8.4 million.

“We will further step up our investments in technology to drive sustainable growth of our company,” said Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings.

PDD Shares Plunge 14%

US-listed shares of PDD Holdings dropped more than 14% on Monday after the commerce group missed expectations for fourth-quarter revenue.

Nevertheless, PDD Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Chen Lei told analysts on a call following the earnings announcement there was “strong resilience” in China’s consumption market in the quarter.

“Sales volumes of daily essential products on the platform showed steady growth, meanwhile consumer demand for high quality merchandise is growing, categories like mobile phones, beauty and cosmetics and baby products all had decent growth,” he said.

Read More: