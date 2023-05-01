Photo-Sharing App Poparazzi Is Shutting Down Amid Funding Winter & Falling Users

Photo-sharing app Poparazzi has announced that it is shutting down. The app reached the top position on App Store in 2021 but has been battling a falling user base – the ongoing funding winter not helping matters either.

The company’s co-founder Alex Ma announced the news through a blog post on Medium.

He wrote, “Today, we’re announcing that Poparazzi is being discontinued and the app will no longer be available for use. If you’d like to download your content, please do so in the app before June 30th, 2023.”

The company raised $15 million in June last year in a round led by led by Benchmark’s Sarah Tavel. It previously raised $2 million in seed capital – TechCrunch reported.

To be sure, Poparazzi did manage to create initial hype and Apptopia estimates that it had 6.2 million lifetime installs while its MAUs (monthly active users) peaked at 4 million.

The user count has since dwindled and the MAUs are down to only between 2,000-3,000.

The fall in business metrics wouldn’t have come at the worst time for Poparazzi as there is anyways a funding winter for startup companies.

Many startups are struggling to raise funds and even if deals are happening, they are mostly at a discount to the previous valuations.

There are exceptions though – especially for companies that are a play on AI – and last week ChatGPT parent OpenAI reportedly raised $300 million which values the company between $27 billion-$29 billion.

Coming back to Poparazzi, the company did not mention its future course of action or the reasons for shutting down in the blog.

Poparazzi is Shutting Down

In the blog post, Ma said, “We’ve been incredibly blessed to work with an amazing team of passionate designers, engineers, and marketers to help bring this movement to life. And none of this would have been possible without the backing from the most supportive, world-class group of investors.”

Meanwhile, the funding environment for loss-making startup companies continues to worsen and today only EV startup Lordstown Motors – which went public in 2020 through a SPAC reverse merger – flagged bankruptcy risk after Foxconn threatened to walk away from the funding deal.

Startup Funding Winter

Not only unlisted companies, but many listed companies like Lordstown are also struggling to raise cash as investors’ appetite to fund perennially loss-making companies is on the wane.

As for Poparazzi, its co-founder brothers Austen Ma and Alex Ma spent three years developing around a dozen apps before they tasted success with Poparazzi.

The duo hasn’t yet spelled out their future plans after shutting down Poparazzi.

