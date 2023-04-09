Pet Influencers Boom Online But Handling Taxes For Our Furry Friends is Complicated

The internet and marketing industry has seen the rise of pet influencers who are individuals with a large following on social media and who influence these people to purchase a product by recommending it. With the growth of social media communities, this marketing strategy has evolved to now include pet influencers.

One such pet influencer is Swaggy Wolfdog, a husky dog with 75 million followers on TikTok, owned by a musician named Swagman. According to Guardian, these pets, such as Hugo and Huxley, can make more than £100,000 a year in modeling, advertising, and sponsorship deals.

Meet Hugo and Huxley, the ‘pet influencers’ making £100k a year https://t.co/Q7s8iWyp3S — MediaHound (@MediaHound89) January 22, 2023

Although it is reasonable for human influencers to register LLCs and budget their income in order to file taxes, it is not the common case for dogs. However, Swagman has established an LLC for Swaggy and he writes off all of the dog’s expenses ranging from food to clothing. And while filing taxes is a cumbersome process for human beings to process, how much more difficult is it for a dog?

For this reason, The Dog Agency was established in 2015 by Loni Edwards, a Harvard Law School graduate, to help pet influencers file taxes and manage finances. Edwards saw the business opportunity after her French bulldog Chloe became an early pet influencer, and she would offer free legal advice to other pet owners during events.

The Dog Agency is currently one of the best talent agencies for pet influencers seeing as Edwards approaches canine taxes more cautiously than other pet influencer owners like Swagman.

The Science of Paying Pet Influencer Taxes

According to Edwards, the best course of action when running such a small business is to consult a tax professional because regulations differ between U.S. states. Even so, she assists customers in determining which pet-related costs qualify as overhead.

“If you have a car and you use it for work five days a week, you can write off that percent of time you’re using it for work. It’s similar with dog food. If the pet is creating content and influencing half of the time, then [write-off] 50%,” Edwards said,

Edwards further explains that it’s simpler if you’re purchasing something expressly for a pet’s use. For instance, if you’re going to dress your husky in an “Airbud” costume for a Halloween-themed TikTok, then that dog-sized basketball jersey would count as a write-off.

A similar case applies to a home office. Although a dog might not be sitting at a desk typing away, the owner still needs a separate area to film and edit content as well as keep pet clothes and supplies. As such, they are eligible for up to a $1500 deduction for the space they frequently use as a home office, according to IRS.

Unlike Swaggy, not all pets need to take extreme measures such as registering an LLC. In fact, most pet influencers don’t need LLCs until they’re making well over $100,000 per year, explains Colleen Wilson, the owner of talent agency Pets on Q. She said that out of every 2000 animals, probably only 10 have LLCs.

While most creators establish LLCs for legal protection, Wilson says they do not offer such protection for animals as it sets them up to the possibility of being sued. She, therefore, recommends a much simpler way that begins with the valuation of the dog’s business.

As unusual as it may sound, Pets on Q helps owners to calculate their pet’s value. Based on Wilson’s approach, pets’ rates for sponsored posts would be around a third less expensive, because they typically generate a smaller return on investment for brand campaigns than a human influencer.

Even if animal influencers don’t generate as many sales, their inherent lovability can make up for it. Wilson said, “People are less likely to hate them, like a Kardashian or a celebrity that could mess up in the future.”

However, pet influencing has its cons including that pets do not have long lifespans, and losing them makes business complicated and risky as much as it’s devastating. This however does not stop the lucrative business that is pet influencing.

