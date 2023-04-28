Pending Irish Data Protection Commission Decision Could Wipeout 10% of Meta’s Global Ad Revenue

Meta is facing regulatory risk in Europe as a pending decision by the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) could wipe out 10% of its global ad revenue.

On May 12, the IDPC will decide whether or not to suspend transatlantic data transfers of Facebook EU/EEA user data.

Given that Facebook is dependent on these flows to deliver ads, a suspension could result in a loss of revenue, particularly in Europe, which could impact approximately 10% of its global ad revenue.

Meta CFO Susan Li caveated the disclosure during a recent earnings call with investors, stating that the company lacks information on the length of the suspension if it was to occur, so it’s difficult for management to forecast the overall impact. She wrote in its Q1 2023 report:

“We expect the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) to issue a decision in May in its previously disclosed inquiry relating to transatlantic data transfers of Facebook EU/EEA user data, including a suspension order for such transfers and a fine.”

Meta Pins Hopes On New Data Transfer Pact

Meta has been hoping that a new high-level data transfer pact aimed at resolving the legal uncertainty around EU data exports would be finalized, allowing it to continue with its EU transfers, according to a report by TechCrunch.

However, the deal is yet to come to fruition as EU institutions remain concerned. There’s also no firm word on when the deal will be completed, despite previous estimates that suggested the deal might be finalized by the end of 2022.

“Our ongoing consultations with policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic continue to indicate that the proposed new EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework will be fully implemented before the deadline for suspension of such transfers, but we cannot exclude the possibility that it will not be completed in time,” Meta wrote.

Facebook’s Q1 2023 report states that the company is hopeful the new US-EU data framework will arrive in time to be implemented before the deadline for any suspension of EU transfers.

The company is still waiting for the IDPC’s decision, which could have larger implications for its data processing operations beyond a new data privacy framework.

Meta said it would evaluate whether the IDPC decision could impact data processing operations even after a new data privacy framework is in effect.

Meta Reports Increase in Revenue for Q1 2023

Meanwhile, Meta’s Q1 2023 report was upbeat, with better-than-expected revenue for the quarter.

The tech giant reported first-quarter revenue of $28.10 billion, beating expectations of $27.66 billion and up 3% year-over-year. Despite the revenue beat, Meta’s net income company-wide was down 24% year-over-year, from $7.47 billion to $5.71 billion.

The decline in income was partly attributed to a slump in advertising spending due to a weakening economy and a $4 billion loss operating loss recorded by its metaverse division.

Despite the losses, CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that the company is still committed to the metaverse vision.

“A narrative has developed that we’re somehow moving away from focusing on the metaverse vision, so I just want to say upfront that that’s not accurate,” he said.

