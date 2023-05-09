PayPal Struggles to Add New Users, Transaction Margins Retreat in Q1 2023

PayPal just reported its financial results covering the first quarter of 2023 and they appear to be pointing to some struggles on the user growth front as the world’s largest digital payments platform managed to add only 1 million new active accounts in the past 12 months.

According to the numbers provided by the management team, PayPal’s active users grew by 1% in the past year, moving to 433 million. Meanwhile, on a sequential basis, the company actually lost 2 million users. This total includes 35 million merchant accounts.

That said, transactions per active account (TPA) kept growing during the period, advancing by 13% compared to a year ago to end the period at 53.1.

PayPal cited that this quarter-on-quarter churn was caused primarily by “minimally engaged accounts” and the “strategic decision to focus on driving higher activity levels with existing active accounts”.

The result of these initiatives appears to be showing up as the number of transactions made within PayPal and the rest of the platforms it owns grew by 13% overall, ending the period at 5.8 billion.

Despite these headwinds on the user growth front, PayPal still managed to increase its revenues to $7.04 billion compared to a year ago.

PayPal Takes a Hit on Transaction Margins Amid Unbranded Push

PayPal processed total payment volumes (TPV) of $355 billion – a 12% year-on-year jump on an FX-neutral basis. Both domestic and international TPVs grew at the same rate.

However, the firm experienced a sharp drop in its transaction margin, which moved from 50.9% back in Q1 2022 to 47.1% resulting in a 380 basis point single-year retreat. This is an important metric for the digital payments giant headed by Dan Schulman.

This retreat was attributed to the firm’s effort to grow its reach on the unbranded payment solutions front, referring to the PayPal Complete Payments (PPCP) platform and PayPal Braintree. These two platforms allow merchants to integrate the firm’s payment infrastructure seamlessly into their systems.

“Processing unbranded payments establishes new merchant relationships and deepens existing ones, strengthening PayPal’s value proposition and enabling cross-sell of services such as back-office automation, dispute resolution, FX, invoicing, in-store processing, merchant lending, payouts and risk”, the company highlighted in its earnings presentation.

CEO Dan Schulman Calls Unbranded Initiative a “Strategic Imperative”

PayPal emphasized that growing its unbranded processing volumes is one of its three strategic priorities at the moment along with improving its “core checkout position”, and driving adoption of the firm’s digital wallets.

In fact, Schulman deemed the unbranded initiative as “a strategic imperative” for PayPal at the moment during the earnings call that came after the release of these results. According to PayPal’s estimate, the total addressable market for its unbranded solutions is worth at least $750 billion.

Unbranded transaction volumes grew by 30% in Q1 2023 compared to a year ago. PayPal does not disclose how much these payments represent in dollar terms. Thus far, the company has managed to attract top customers for this type of solution including Booking.com, Adobe (ADBE), and Live Nation.

Market participants don’t appear to be happy with the results posted by the company today as reflected by a 7% retreat in the PayPal stock price so far this morning in pre-market stock trading activity.

“While the beat on the quarter and guidance on revenue growth were constructive, initial focus from investors is around the continued impact of outsized unbranded processing growth on margin/gross-profit growth”, commented analyst Darrin Peller from Wolfe Research in regards to this morning’s drop.

