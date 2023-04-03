Paris Votes to Ban E-Scooters in Huge Blow to Industry – Will Over World Cities Follow Suit?

Paris has imposed a complete ban on rental electric scooters after a vote by city residents. Many in the industry have voiced concern that the move could have ripple effects, leading to similar announcements by other cities.

The ban decision came after Parisians voted to remove them from the streets of the French capital, with an overwhelming 89% of votes cast in support of the move, according to official results.

More specifically, 1.38 million people registered on the city’s electoral register, but just over 103,000 participated in the referendum. Of these, over 91,300 voted against the scooters.

“This evening, the Parisians who spoke overwhelmingly spoke out against self-service scooters,” said Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris. “Their very clear message now becomes our roadmap. With my team, we will follow through on their decision as I promised.”

Therefore, the three e-scooter companies operating in the city, which include Lime, Dott, and Tier, will have to pull their 15,000 estimated devices out of the city by September 1.

Paris Cites Public Safety Concerns as Reason Behind E-Scooters Ban

Paris, which initially welcomed e-scooters back in 2018, has been one of the most heavily regulated markets for the industry.

In 2020, the city cut the number of firms with operating licenses to just three: Lime, Dott, and Tier.

It has limited scooter top speeds to as slow as 10 kilometers per hour (about 6 miles per hour) while requiring riders to use dedicated parking areas or pay fines.

Despite all the efforts, shared scooters have been getting a lot of pushback from many city residents who often complain about reckless driving and clutter on sidewalks.

In a conference over the weekend, Hidalgo said that e-scooters lead to a lot of accidents and that they pose risks to public safety on the city’s sidewalks.

She also argued that the business model was too expensive to be sustainable, with a 10-minute ride costing about €5 ($5.44), adding that free-floating scooters aren’t as climate friendly as expected.

In 2021, 24 people died in scooter-related accidents in France, including one in Paris, according to a report by Reuters. There were also 459 accidents involving e-scooters or similar vehicles in the country last year, including three fatalities.

“In my work, we see a lot of road accidents caused by scooters, so we really see the negative effects,” general physician Audrey Cordier, told Reuters.

Will More Cities Follow Paris in E-Scooters Ban?

Some in the e-scooters industry have voiced concern that the move by Paris could trigger ripple effects in other cities.

This comes as many cities around the world have been debating how to regulate or restrict both rented and owned e-scooters, which are generally considered a nuisance by locals.

In 2020, Montreal banned all electric scooters, rental and private, from circulating on any public roads and cycle paths, citing noncompliance with the city’s rules for the vehicles.

Likewise, after a number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers, Rome has pledged to crack down on its booming e-scooter rental market.

The city announced a raft of new restrictions last year, including a minimum age of 18, a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour, and limitations on parking.

Meanwhile, some cities like Singapore have some of the toughest penalties for reckless scooter riders, with those caught careening along sidewalks facing up to three months in jail and a fine of 2,000 Singaporean dollars ($1,500).

