OpenAI’s DALL-E AI Image Generator Now Live on Microsoft Edge, Follows Bing App Rollout

Software giant Microsoft is making another bold step in asserting its AI dominance. According to a recent release, an AI Image Generator is now available on all Microsoft Edge browsers.

Make Images On The Web

The closing days of 2022 saw peak activities in the AI space. This was due to the release of a deep language learning model called ChatGPT from the OpenAI company. Since breaking into the public scene, OpenAI has gone on to create several artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions alongside Microsoft.

According to recent indications, Microsoft is already leveraging this strong relationship. According to an April 6 blog post, Microsoft is rolling out its AI-powered image creator on all Edge web browsers.

The AI tool will incorporate the latest version of OpenAI’s famous DALL-E models. With this tool, Microsoft Edge users will be able to create AI-powered images all from the comfort of their web browsers.

This will be accessible all from Edge’s sidebar. This way, users can easily create custom-made images fit for each unique experience and share them with their social media connections.

On how it works, Microsoft says users can easily tap on the sidebar and click on the Image Creator icon, which looks like the traditional paintbrush. From there, they can enter their unique prompts, and the Image Creator will generate relevant images within a few seconds to minutes based on the inputted text.

Microsoft states that for now, the AI image generator will upload four images per prompt, and users can select the one that most align with their prompt. In the event no image meets the pre-requisite, users can tweak some details and execute the process again.

Once the preferred image is generated, users can then download it and either save in their local document or directly upload it to their social media networks. To use this image generator, users will have to tap on the plus sign and toggle on the Image Creator icon.

Commenting on its recent release, Microsoft noted that Edge web browser users will now be able to create images that don’t yet exist. The tech giant also said users could easily get very specific visuals for a social post or PowerPoint, all thanks to Image Creator.

Microsoft’s growing AI solutions are not limited to its image-generation services. So far, the platform has added an AI chatbot to its Bing search engine. This works similarly to the ChatGPT AI solution; users can ask questions by typing in text descriptions to get answers.

Virtual Boosts Through Tokens

The AI space is still uncharted territory for most users. Given this, Microsoft has taken out time to be first in the market as well as optimize the entire user experience. This approach is due to the fact that it is not the only tech giant in the race for the future.

Popular search giant Google has been riled since Microsoft announced its native chatbot via its own in-house search engine. The rivalry has since led to Google launching its own Bard AI but with little success.

Microsoft seems to be learning from its competitor’s failings and has focused on ensuring using its tools is super-easy for everyday users. In addition to this, Microsoft also offers ‘rewards’, which serve as virtual tokens.

These tokens are used to fast-track the wait time for generating results using Microsoft’s AI tools. New users get up to 25 reward tokens and can get more with their continued interaction with the service.

The tussle for AI supremacy is not also segmented to Google and Microsoft. Several tech companies have also joined the AI arms race. Recently, customer relationship management (CRM) giant Salesforce also rolled out its lineup of AI called EinsteinGPT powered by ChatGPT.

This shows a growing trajectory toward computer-generated intelligence in the coming years.

