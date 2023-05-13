OpenAI Rolling Out Plugins and Web Browsing Access to ChatGPT Plus This Week

OpenAI is set to enhance the user experience of ChatGPT Plus by launching a range of plugins and enabling web browsing capabilities this week. These new features aim to provide users with a more interactive and versatile experience, further expanding the potential applications of this advanced AI model.

OpenAI Takes ChatGPT Plus to New Heights with Web Browsing and Plugin Features

OpenAI is set to expand the capabilities of its AI model, ChatGPT Plus, with a forthcoming update that will enable internet access and support for over 70 third-party plugins. This enhancement will empower users to browse the web and access a plethora of online resources directly through ChatGPT Plus. This feature-rich update is designed to benefit researchers, writers, and information seekers, providing a swift and convenient solution to access information.



To integrate third-party plugins, users can follow these simple steps:

Visit the OpenAI chat platform at https://chat.openai.com/

Select ‘Plugins’ from the model switcher.

Access the ‘Plugins’ dropdown.

Choose ‘Plugin Store’ to install and activate the desired plugins.

As part of this significant update, ChatGPT Plus will transition from alpha to beta, signifying a significant development milestone. This transformative shift reflects the rigorous efforts and dedication of the OpenAI team over several months.

To activate beta features, users should:

Navigate to the ‘Profile & Settings’ page.

Choose ‘Beta features’ from the available options.

Toggle on the specific features of interest.

OpenAI has announced that these new features will be gradually introduced over the coming week, and users should anticipate their availability in their accounts soon. The update is predicted to be positively received within the ChatGPT Plus community and is likely to attract a broader user base.

We’re rolling out web browsing and Plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users over the next week! Moving from alpha to beta, they allow ChatGPT to access the internet and to use 70+ third-party plugins. https://t.co/t4syFUj0fL pic.twitter.com/Mw9FMpKq91 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 12, 2023

While it’s tempting to correlate OpenAI’s latest announcement with the recent launch of Google’s own large language model, Bard, it’s crucial to note that OpenAI’s enhancements to ChatGPT Plus have been in development for some time.

The AI language model market has ample room for multiple key players. As such, it’s probable that we’ll witness ongoing innovation and development from both OpenAI and Google in the foreseeable future. The ability to access the internet and utilize third-party plugins renders ChatGPT Plus more potent than ever before, solidifying its position as an invaluable tool for rapid and convenient information access.

