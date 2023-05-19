OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT App on iPhone – Android App Coming Soon

After numerous public outcries over mushrooming fake ChatGPT apps defrauding users into exploitative subscriptions in both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, OpenAI has listened and announced its own version of its powerful generative AI chatbot.

A report by Sophos, the security firm earlier this week, highlighted how fake ChatGPT spinoffs were terrorizing users by charging high monthly subscriptions even for the free version of ChatGPT.

According to Gizmodo, the iPhone-only version of ChatGPT is able to seamlessly handle complex tasks like creating a screenplay of Batman purchasing Robin a Hot Pocket. OpenAI has also toned down the platform to encompass a mobile-friendly user interface (UI).

Although OpenAI released the ultra-popular ChatGPT in Apple’s App Store, an Android version is expected to debut soon.

OpenAI Now Offers ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus on iOS

Users in the United States can now access the free version of the chatbot on Apple’s App Store, which is built on GPT-3.5. However, they can also upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s most capable persona, executing on GPT-4 by paying a $20 monthly subscription.

Besides the GPT-4 large language model (LLM) being faster in terms of response speeds, it offers users priority access to new features and plugins.

OpenAI confirmed that the mobile app has been enabled with a sync feature that consolidates the history of the chatbot across all devices.

The mobile version of the application comes with a subtle advantage over its browser counterpart as it integrates OpenAI’s Whisper speech-to-text technology. With this feature, users can talk to the chatbot as opposed to just typing their prompts.

OpenAI claims that its Whisper speech-to-text technology comes close to “human-level robustness and accuracy,” although this is only true for the English language.

Experts at Wired believe that the feature could come in handy when people are looking for some (glitchy) artificial intelligence wisdom and perspectives.

It is worth noting that not all iOS versions will support ChatGPT’s mobile platform, as the company currently limits its access to devices running on iOS 16.1 system, which loosely translates to iPhone 8 or related newer hardware models.

While the mobile version first debuted in the US, we are expecting the company at the helm of the AI industry to extend coverage to other regions and countries in the following weeks.

It is not immediately clear whether ChatGPT on Apple’s App Store or Android will support plugins as its web platform sibling does.

Furthermore, experts fear that the mobile version, especially on iOS might not possess the same freewheeling spirit experienced on the original ChatGPT because of Apple’s strict content moderation policies.

The iPhone manufacturer advises app developers to avoid incorporating content that is derogatory, prejudiced, or malicious, as well as anything that may be perceived as offensive, insensitive, distressing, repulsive, or in extremely poor taste.

Additionally, the company disallows explicitly sexual or pornographic content, provocative religious material, and misinformation.

Although ChatGPT has certain restrictions in place, it is possible to bypass them, and like other AI-based content generation software, the chatbot is often reported to present erroneous and fictional information as truth, a phenomenon that researchers refer to as hallucination.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March of a situation where Apple disapproved an email App’s generative-AI-infused upgrade forcing the developer to add a 17+ age restriction.

Apple said that it was concerned about AI-based software as it could run wild and generate content not appropriate for minors. However, ChatGPT has a “12+years old” rating in the App Store.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to questions as to whether they had to comply with additional parameters to have the app hosted on iOS. However, it can be presumed that the mobile version ticked all the boxes to be allowed in the App Store.

At the moment, ChatGPT has been trained to decline prompts that may lead to problematic content. For example, the chatbot will not yield to a prompt asking it to create pornographic short stories or joke about religions.

However, according to a test conducted by Wired, ChatGPT has been allowed to write satire regarding religious war. But even so, Apple’s App Store permits this category for apps on its platform.

Slowly and Safely – OpenAI Ethos of Safe AI Development

A spokesperson of the company said that the mobile version of ChatGPT was deliberately delayed to come six months after the launch of the web app due to OpenAI’s ethos of safe AI development.

“This goes back to our whole strategy of slowly and safely putting these useful tools out into the world,” Kayla Wood said.

OpenAI has clarified and maintained that its strategy of enhancing the intelligence of its LLMs entails training the algorithms extensively while incorporating feedback it receives from the logs of users of ChatGPT.

With the launch of the chatbot’s iOS mobile version, OpenAI believes it will expand the scope of valuable streams of queries, especially with the inclusion of a more conversational tone in case the speech recognition feature gains popularity.

A mobile version of ChatGPT could offer OpenAI entirely new data points, such as location data and related statistics.

However, it is important to note that Apple has increasingly restricted data collection for third-party applications in recent years, starting with the introduction of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.5 in 2021.

For instance, app developers must now request user consent before tracking their activities across apps and services owned by other companies. Furthermore, iPhone users have the option to limit location tracking within individual apps.

Apple’s new policies also largely prevent access to a device’s ad-tracking identifier, which in turn impacts certain ad-dependent business models, such as Meta’s.

OpenAI does not currently display ads alongside ChatGPT; the service operates on a free, premium, or pay-per-use basis, the latter being applicable to its renowned image generator, DALL-E.

The launch of OpenAI’s very own mobile version of ChatGPT may be frowned upon by app developers that have been running similar chatbots with access to the company’s APIs.

However, the move comes at a time when users on mobile need help to avoid scammers who are devising new canny ways to lure consumers into signing up for paid subscriptions.

Following a report by security firm Sophos earlier this week both Apple and Google removed some of these fake applications like Chat GBT, however, many others are still running.

These apps attract unsuspecting consumers who in their quest to try out the power of ChatGPT amid the craze around LLMs purporting to offer free access which quickly results in pricy monthly subscriptions.

However, with OpenAI now in the game, these fake apps will have to work extra hard to appeal to consumers due to their low-quality chatbots.

