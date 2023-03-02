OpenAI Launches its API so Now Any Business Can Integrate ChatGPT Technology

OpenAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory and the parent company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, has launched an application programming interface (API) for ChatGPT and the Whisper speech-transcription model.

In a March 2 site publication, OpenAI confirmed launching its new application programming interface. Developers can now use the new API to integrate ChatGPT and Whisper models into their apps and products.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of generating human-like text based on the input given. The free text-generating AI has since gained mainstream adoption across various sectors.

As of December, ChatGPT had more than 100 million monthly active users. The new tech has gained massive traction across major media and spawned countless memes on social media. In the past few months, it’s been used to write hundreds of e-books in Amazon’s Kindle store.

The New OpenAI API Overview

The newly launched API will allow any business to build ChatGPT tech into their apps, websites, product and services. While commenting about the new development in an interview with TechCrunch, Greg Blockman, the president and Chairman of OpenAI, remarked:

“It takes us a while to get these APIs to a certain quality level. I think it’s kind of this, like, just being able to meet the demand and the scale.”

During the interview, Blockman revealed that the new ChatGPT API would use the same AI model, “gpt-3.5 turbo”, behind the popular ChatGPT. GPT-3.5 is one of the most powerful text-generating AI models.

In recent weeks, ChatGPT API has gained traction across various tech ecosystems. My AI recently integrated ChatGPT API to launch as a chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers. Canadian multinational e-commerce giant Shopify recently used the ChatGPT API to build a personalized assistant for shopping recommendations.

