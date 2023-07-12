OpenAI Jobs: Can You Steer Superintelligent AI to Follow Human Intent?

In the latest hiring drive for OpenAI jobs, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) research organisation is seeking machine learning (ML) researchers and engineers. Their mission: mastering the control and guidance of superintelligent AI systems.

Artificial superintelligence (ASI) is different from artificial general intelligence (AGI). While AGI is a machine that can perform any intellectual task as well as a human does, ASI goes beyond AGI by delivering machines with intellectual capabilities that are superior to humans’.

While superintelligence holds the potential to resolve many of the world’s dire issues, it’s clear that, before robots can outsmart humans, the tech industry has a lot of work to do.

Still, OpenAI, known for creating ChatGPT, has said that even if superintelligence seems distant now, it might be here within this decade. The power of superintelligence power could pose threats, potentially weakening humanity or causing extinction.

To handle these risks, OpenAI execs are calling for an international AI regulatory body, and other solutions (such as the development of new strategies) to tackle the problem of superintelligence alignment: how can superintelligent AI systems, far smarter than humans, be directed to follow human intent?

OpenAI Jobs: Recruitment Drive for this Monumental Task

OpenAI is seeking outstanding ML researchers and engineers to tackle superalignment. The company sees superintelligence alignment as an ML problem, solvable by top ML experts even without prior alignment experience.

We need the world's best minds to solve this problem. If you find this problem motivating and interesting and have pre-existing ML skills, we think you could make an enormous contribution.

“Solving the problem includes providing evidence and arguments that convince the machine learning and safety community that it has been solved. If we fail to have a very high level of confidence in our solutions, we hope our findings let us and the community plan appropriately” – OpenAI

Hiring Challenges in AI Roles: OpenAI Jobs in the Spotlight

In the face of a monumental task of controlling and guiding superintelligent AI systems, OpenAI jobs are attracting global attention. OpenAI’s recruitment drive focuses on hiring ML researchers and engineers, reflecting a global demand trend.



Source: Statista

Major challenges in AI talent sourcing involve hiring AI data scientists and ML professionals. According to 2022 data, 78% of respondents found it very difficult or somewhat difficult to hire AI data scientists, while 70% reported similar difficulties when hiring ML professionals.

This data suggests that OpenAI jobs, particularly for ML experts, are within a competitive landscape where top talent is in high demand.

With superintelligent systems becoming increasingly likely, the competition for top AI talent intensifies. The drive for hiring in OpenAI jobs mirrors its ambitious goals and the tech industry’s trend of seeking skilled professionals for AI development.

The Limits of Current AI Alignment Methods and the Pursuit of Novel Approaches

Present AI alignment methodologies, used in models like GPT-4 – the underlying technology for ChatGPT – are heavily dependent on reinforcement learning from human feedback. These techniques presume that human oversight can manage AI’s activities.

However, this assumption may not hold when dealing with an AI smarter than its human supervisors, capable of outsmarting them.

These concerns suggest that new strategies are needed to handle superintelligence with current tech and techniques.

“Our goal is to build a roughly human-level automated alignment researcher” – OpenAI

