OpenAI is Working on an Open-Source AI Model

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is building an open-source AI model as competition rises from boutique open-source AI systems.

Small teams of brilliant coders around the world are creating open-source AI models that come close to the same proficiency at solving certain tasks as even the largest models like GPT-4.

These projects already have great resources to work off of. Meta’s massive LLaMA language model leaked on controversial message board platform 4Chan about a week after it was announced.

AI and cybersecurity experts are split on whether the rising number of sophisticated open-source AI models is a good thing. Some, like cybersecurity researcher Jeffrey Ladish, expect the rise to cause a massive wave of personalized spam and phishing attempts.

Well Meta's 65 billion parameter language model just got leaked to the public internet, that was fast. Get ready for loads of personalized spam and phishing attempts. Open sourcing these models was a terrible idea — Jeffrey Ladish (@JeffLadish) March 4, 2023

Other experts believe that having these open-source AI models out there is extremely important for a safe, guarded evolution of AI tech. They think that the entire AI community should have access to these tools so that they can develop safeguards.

Some are also worried that, without open-source models, massive companies like Google and Microsoft would be able to concentrate even more power with their proprietary AI systems.

Why Should OpenAI Care?

Simply, OpenAI is losing users and customers by not putting out a sophisticated open-source AI model. AI researchers are using Meta’s leaked LLaMa or other open-source models to do their research and development.

OpenAI has open-sourced models in the past but hasn’t done so since 2019, when its tech was much less impressive than it is today. Now that Meta’s LLaMa is freely available and other companies are offering competitive open-source models, OpenAI is starting to fall behind.

OpenAI now wants to build a better open-source model that will compete well against other open-source AIs. It almost certainly won’t be as large or powerful as its proprietary models but it will have to be quite sophisticated for it to compete effectively.

