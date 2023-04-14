OpenAI is Not Working on GPT-5 Right Now – Are AI Risks Contained?

The Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, Sam Altman, is confirming today that his company is not working to develop a more powerful version of its generative AI software – i.e. GPT-5.

During an event called “The Future of Business with AI” hosted by the Massachusetts Technology Institute (MIT), the leader of what is arguably the most successful organization working in this technology at the moment, emphasized that it is important that AI labs take the time to evaluate the safeness of these models before they are released.

Referring to the letter signed by over 1,000 tech experts asking for a 6-month pause to the development of more powerful models than GPT-4, Altman commented that it actually took his company 6 months to release this new version after GPT-3.5 was released.

However, he criticized the letter’s intention and approach and disagreed with what exactly needs to be paused and, even though his company is not actively developing more powerful models, they are building new features and tools powered by GPT-4 that will singlehandedly take the technology to the next level.

Altman could be referring to the fact that GPT-4 can now be connected to external databases and even the internet via plugins and the company’s AI-powered web browser – WebGPT.

The CEO of OpenAI did acknowledge that “moving with caution and increasing rigor for safety issues is really important” as the capabilities of these AI models continue to get “more serious”. However, he asserted that the letter’s approach is not necessarily the right way to deal with these potentially risky technological advancements.

Amazon and Alibaba Are the Latest Tech Companies to Join the AI Race

The AI race is in full steam and companies are not necessarily paying too much attention to the risks that are arising from the development of powerful models. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies are already invested in creating solutions like ChatGPT and GPT-4 aside from the Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

This group includes Alphabet (GOOG), a company whose business model may be directly threatened by the development of the technology and Amazon (AMZN), which launched a coupled of free AI solutions called Bedrock and CodeWhisperer that give consumers access to AI models from companies like Anthropic and StabilityAI.

Finally, Alibaba (BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, also launched a generative AI model this week to compete with ChatGPT.

World Governments Don’t Seem to be Too Worried About AI Risks

The response of authorities and regulators across the world has been a bit scattered and there seems to be no consensus in regards to the position that governments should take concerning the development of this technology.

In the case of the United Kingdom, a soft approach will be adopted when it comes to regulating companies that are researching and building solutions that use artificial intelligence.

Instead of creating specific rules that govern the space, certain regulatory bodies within the government will be responsible for enforcing companies’ compliance with a set of principles established by the government. This approach seeks to avoid “heavy-handed legislation” that may hamper what is being considered the most revolutionary technological advancement since the dawn of the internet.

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Joe Biden claimed that the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence could be dangerous to society. However, instead of calling for pauses or legislation, the leader of the free world said that companies must ensure that their products and services are safe before they are made available to the general public.

Finally, the European Union’s data protection watchdog has created a task force to look into the recent measures adopted by Italy to ban ChatGPT – a solution developed by OpenAI – due to its controversial data processing practices and the absence of controls to avoid that minors can access the software without proper supervision.

