OpenAI Execs Call For International AI Regulatory Body – Are They Being Genuine?

While testifying before the US Congress, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, expressed his concerns about the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Altman emphasized that AI regulation would be a wise decision, given the risks it could bring to society.

OpenAI is the company responsible for the development of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that has gained immense popularity in recent times.

In his testimony, Altman acknowledged the significant harm that the technology industry, including AI, could potentially cause to the world. He stated:

“My worst fears are that we… the technology industry causes significant harm to the world. I think that could happen in a lot of different ways.”

OpenAI CEO says global regulatory body needed to mitigate potential AI harm https://t.co/SULoXA0iIC — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) May 16, 2023

Recognizing the need for caution, Altman called for collaboration between the government and AI companies to prevent any adverse outcomes. He proposed the establishment of a licensing agency that would regulate the deployment of powerful AI systems and ensure compliance with safety standards.

The US Congress’ concern about AI regulation and potential risks

During the congressional hearing, Democrat senator Richard Blumenthal expressed his concerns about the possible misuse of AI technology. He cited an example of a voice clone trained on his speeches, which was used to produce a recorded speech. Blumenthal pointed out the potential dangers if such technology were to endorse misleading or harmful statements.

Blumenthal called for mandatory testing and disclosure of known risks by AI companies before releasing their systems. He also raised concerns about the impact of AI on the job market and emphasized the need for measures to mitigate potential job displacement.

Altman largely agreed with the sentiments expressed by the politicians and emphasized the importance of addressing the downside risks of AI technology. He stated:

“We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening. But we try to be very clear-eyed about what the downside case is and the work that we have to do to mitigate that.”

Europe leads in AI regulation efforts, while the US considers its approach

While the US Congress has not yet drafted comprehensive AI regulations, Europe has taken steps toward AI governance. According to Euronews, the European Parliament committee recently voted to strengthen its legislative proposal for AI regulation, with the EU working on the ambitious AI Act. The proposed EU bill classifies AI systems into different risk levels, imposing varying levels of regulation and even bans on high-risk systems.

The OpenAI CEO acknowledged the importance of AI regulation and praised the European approach. He emphasized the need for global coordination in regulating AI development and deployment.

Altman’s vision aligns with the idea of establishing an international regulatory body for AI, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that governs nuclear power.

He wrote on tweeted the following clarifying that any AI regulation should not “constrain AI below a high capability threshold.”

something like an IAEA for advanced AI is worth considering, and the shape of the tech may make it feasible:https://t.co/YbbIPOO1p9 (and to make this harder to willfully misinterpret: it's important that any such regulation not constrain AI below a high capability threshold) — Sam Altman (@sama) May 22, 2023

Experts urge for comprehensive AI regulation and caution against potential risks

The hearing brought together various experts who highlighted the urgency of AI regulation. Gary Marcus, an emeritus professor of psychology and neural science at New York University, advocated for the creation of a dedicated regulatory agency to oversee AI technologies.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring and regulation of AI advancements, to establish and enforce standards, conduct audits, and ensure compliance with safety measures.

During the hearing, senators drew parallels between AI and social media, emphasizing the lessons learned from the delayed regulation of social platforms. The lawmakers recognized the significance of Altman’s calls for regulation and viewed his testimony as sincere.

6. Best ways to regulate AI • Create a new agency to license & regulate AI models. • Create safety standards for AI models that identify & mitigate dangerous capabilities. • Require independent audits from experts to ensure compliance with safety standards. pic.twitter.com/SDcvXOMIKT — Aadit Sheth (@aaditsh) May 17, 2023

However, concerns remain regarding the potential misuse and biases of AI systems. Experts raised issues related to disinformation, biases in AI models, and the need for transparency when interacting with AI systems.

Altman’s call for AI regulation on Twitter has gained attention. The Kobeissi Letter, a respected source on global capital markets, emphasized the remarkable advancements in AI and the unusual situation where its founders actively support regulation.

Sam Altman and Elon Musk, influential figures in the industry, have also voiced their support for regulation. Lior from Alphasignal conducted a poll to investigate Altman’s reasons for advocating regulation, revealing that 31.4% of respondents expressed concern about AI’s implications, while 68.6% believed regulation could reduce competition risks.

As artificial intelligence continues to advance and permeate various aspects of society, the discussions surrounding its regulation will likely intensify.

The balance between promoting innovation and safeguarding against potential risks will be crucial in shaping the future of AI and its impact on individuals, industries, and society as a whole.