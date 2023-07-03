  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Online Sports Betting Was Banned In 49 States Until 2018, Now It’s a $7.2 Billion Industry and Expected to Continue to Grow

Online Sports Betting Was Banned In 49 States Until 2018, Now It’s a $7.2 Billion Industry and Expected to Continue to Grow

Nancy Lubale
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The online sports betting industry in the United States has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, transforming from a banned activity in most states to a thriving market worth an estimated $7.2 billion in 2020.

This growth has outpaced all other segments of commercial gaming and is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Expansion of Online Sports Betting Market

According to Statista, the projected revenue for the Online Sports Betting market is estimated to reach US$7.62 billion by 2023. This revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate of 17.32% from 2023 to 2027, resulting in a market volume of US$14.44 billion by 2027.

Source: Statista

Furthermore, the number of users in the Online Sports Betting market is expected to reach 49.26 million by 2027. The user penetration rate, which is the percentage of the population using online sports betting, is anticipated to be 9.2% in 2023 and is projected to increase to 14.3% by 2027. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is estimated to be US$244.90.

Source: Statista

What Drives the Expansion of Online Sports Betting?

The legalization of sports betting at the state level, technological advancements, and investment opportunities have been the primary drivers of this remarkable expansion.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of online sports betting is the legalization of sports wagering at the state level. The lifting of the federal ban in 2018, known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), paved the way for individual states to legalize and regulate sports betting within their borders.

Since then, 33 states and the District of Columbia have embraced this opportunity, with online betting being permitted in 22 of these jurisdictions.

State-level legalization has created a flourishing market, with more states considering legislation to tap into the potential benefits. Kentucky and Tennessee have chosen to allow online betting exclusively, which has contributed to the rapid growth of the digital betting industry in those states.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Advancements in technology and the availability of innovative features have also contributed to the expansion of the online sports betting industry. A frictionless user experience has been a significant draw, with 86% of sports wagers now being placed online.

Mobile betting applications have made it convenient for users to place bets anytime and anywhere, further driving the industry’s growth. In-play betting, which allows users to place bets during live events, has gained popularity, creating a more interactive and engaging atmosphere.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has enhanced prediction accuracy, while digital sportsbooks have utilized customer behavior data to create predictive models. Furthermore, the availability of mobile applications for live streaming has attracted more users to online betting platforms.

According to Visual Capitalist, the rapid growth of the online sports betting industry has created investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on the market’s potential. Major sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel dominate the online betting market, with over 70% of bettors using these platforms.

Investors can consider sports betting exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as $BETZ from Roundhill Investments, to gain exposure to the industry’s leading players and front-line market participants.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Challenges and Responsible Gambling Measures

However, the online sports betting market also faces several challenges that require attention and proactive measures, including concerns related to problem gambling, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity measures to protect users.

By investing in responsible gambling initiatives, maintaining open communication with regulators, and implementing robust cybersecurity measures, operators can create a safe, responsible, and innovative environment for both new and seasoned bettors.

Collaboration between operators, regulators, and other industry participants will be crucial to ensure sustainable growth and the long-term success of the online sports betting market.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Nancy Lubale.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Nancy has four years experience writing news coverage across the finance, stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, NFT, blockchain tech and investing fields, previously a content writer for Kraken and a co-founder of Nairobi, Kenya based site KryptoTrends. Nancy’s latest work has been published on various websites including Vauld Insights, Coingape, Forexcrunch, InsideBitcoins and Economywatch. Her personal interests lie in crypto asset research and technical analysis, DeFi, NFTs and on-chain data analysis. Nancy also posts many market insights and crypto price predictions on her Twitter profile @NancyOmanga. Nancy’s current coverage has included market insights, analysis of the best performing asset classes during the 2022 bear market, and the latest regulatory news in the cryptocurrency industry. Nancy graduated with an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Sustainability from the University of Surrey, and was a member of the Surrey Green Society. She also holds a professional certification in Data Processing awarded by 365 Data Science, and several Blockchain Council certificates.
Show more
View all posts by Nancy Lubale
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Online Sports Betting Was Banned In 49 States Until 2018, Now It’s a $7.2 Billion Industry and Expected to Continue to Grow

The online sports betting industry in the United States has…

Nancy Lubale
34 seconds ago
Tech News
Gritty Roots of the World Series of Poker

Watch this year’s World Series of Poker as it culminates…

Michael Kaplan
6 mins ago
Gambling News
Ethereum Price Prediction: Massive Whale Gets Liquidated Shorting ETH – Is ETH Finally Ready to Blow Past $2,000?

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is generating significant…

Arslan Butt
22 mins ago
Crypto News
Anarchy Coin ($ANA) – Emerging Meme Coin Creating a ‘Decentralized’ Community-Led Reform, Presale Surges Past $400k
Yash Majithia
6 hours ago
Crypto News
US Ecommerce Marketplaces Will Generate $384 Billion in 2023 Says New Forecast – Here’s Why It’s Up 10% This Year
Mohit Oberoi
8 hours ago
Tech News
Roblox is Already One of the Most Popular Games Globally and Its User Growth is Speeding Up – Daily Active Users Up 22%
Ruholamin Haqshanas
10 hours ago
Tech News
TikTok’s New Monetization Feature Mixes Brand Deals With Gambling – Many Creators Won’t Get Paid For Their Work
Nancy Lubale
16 hours ago
Tech News