One-Time Fintech Unicorn Railsr is Acquired in Rescue Deal, Put into Administration for Radical Restructuring

Railsr, the United Kingdom-based finance startup that has been suffering from a liquidation crisis, has inked an acquisition deal with a team of investors as part of the rescue mission. The fintech firm has been facing a moment of reckoning following the recent poor economic climate.

New Hope For Railsr As It Secures Rescue Deal

In a March 10 site publication, Railsr, the financial technology company formerly known as Railsbank, confirmed that it had signed an acquisition deal with a team of shareholders to buy some of the operating capital shares.

The London-based firm has received a capital investment from a group of investors, which trades under the name Embedded Finance Ltd. The consortium includes D Squared Capital, Moneta VC and Ventura Capital.

Railsr, a banking and compliance platform that connects partner banks with companies, has not revealed the value of the acquisition deal. Commenting about the deal, Rick Haythornthwaite, an investor who had been board chair before the sale, remarked:

“We are absolutely delighted that Railsr is now able to rebuild momentum and return to growth. It is a business that deserves to be recapitalized. We will now get back to basics and manage the business methodically and constructively. We have secured a new chapter for Railsr and are excited about what the future holds.”

The Fall And Rise Of Railsr

Railsr’s financial struggles began looming last year after rumors swirled that the firm was in trouble and looking for a buyer for several months. At the time, reports emerged that Railsr was in talks with Flutterwave, an African financial services company, although the acquisition deal was never completed.

The new acquisition deal will allow Railsr to continue trading under a new entity, with the existing one being put into administration. Even though the company will work under a new administration, no services will be interrupted.

