NYPD Lets its Robocop DogOut of the Kennel Again – Citizens, Meet Digidog

The New York Police Department’s Digidog, a four-legged robotic dog that the police aims to use in life-threatening situations, is back in service after causing controversy in the past.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced the return of Digidog, also known as Spot, during a press event on Tuesday, stating that it could “save lives.”

Digidog is a remote-controlled robot designed to carry out inspections in dangerous areas and monitor construction sites. The robotic dog is manufactured by the Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics, a major engineering and robotics design company.

In 2020 and 2021, the NYPD used Digidog on two different occasions that involved a home invasion and a situation that had a gunman barricaded inside a building.

However, after concerns that the robotic dogs could be used to weaponize the police and invade privacy, the law enforcement agency canceled its contract with Boston Dynamics.

The city officials said that the NYPD would only use the robot dogs during emergency situations, such as bomb threats.

“I believe that technology is here; we cannot be afraid of it,” Mayor Adams said during the press conference.

“A few loud people were opposed to it, and we took a step back — that is not how I operate. I operate on looking at what’s best for the city.”

The NYPD to Use More Robots For Surveillance Purposes

The Mayor’s office has also announced plans to add two additional technologies that would be used for reconnaissance.

The K5 Autonomous Security Robot, a five-foot-tall robot, will be used in the Times Square subway station starting this summer to send intelligence back to the Police Department and to deter crime.

The robot, manufactured by Knightscope, will be initially accompanied by a police officer.

The other robot is StarChase’s Guardian HX, a handheld or car-mounted launcher that shoots GPS tracking tags onto vehicles to track them during car chases.

The Police Department has signed a roughly $19,500, temporary subscription with StarChase for seven such devices. “What we want to do is to mitigate as many high-speed chases in the city as possible,” Adams said.

“We are scanning the globe on finding technology that will ensure this city is safe for New Yorkers, visitors and whomever is here in the city. This is the beginning of a series of rollouts.”

Experts Raise Safety and Privacy Concerns

Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), has denounced the use of the Digidog and other robots by the NYPD, claiming that the agency is falling for “high-tech schemes.”

“New York deserves real safety, not a knockoff robocop. Wasting public dollars to invade New Yorkers’ privacy is a dangerous police stunt.”

However, the NYPD and city officials claim that transparency and collaboration with residents will curb abuses of these new technologies.

Digidog’s return, along with the deployment of two other technologies, has also raised concerns about the NYPD’s use of taxpayers’ money.

According to a report by the New York Times, the NYPD will acquire two robot dogs for a total of $750,000, using asset forfeiture funds.

Meanwhile, the recent moves to make use of robots for inspection purposes come amid growing criticism over New York City’s crime rate.

Adams, who rose to power in 2021 with the argument that only he, a retired police captain, could restore order to New York City streets without endangering New Yorkers’ civil liberties, is yet to find any notable achievements with his public safety agenda.

While his first year in office saw a drop in shootings and murders, there was still an overall rise in major crimes, including burglaries and robberies.

