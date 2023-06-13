  • Home
  • Tech News
  • NYC Ups Minimum Wage For Food Delivery Workers 180% – DoorDash and Competitors Scramble to Fight Back

NYC Ups Minimum Wage For Food Delivery Workers 180% – DoorDash and Competitors Scramble to Fight Back

Ruholamin Haqshanas
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

In a major victory for gig economy workers, New York City has increased the minimum wage for food delivery workers by around 180%.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced a new minimum wage of $17.96 per hour for food delivery workers, effective from July 12th.

The pay rate will gradually increase to $19.96 by April 1st, 2025, offering a near-tripled base pay for over 60,000 delivery workers in the city with annual inflation-adjusted raises.

“Today is a historic win for New York City’s delivery workers, who have done so much for all of us through rain, snow, and throughout the pandemic,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga, adding:

“When the rate takes full effect, workers will make three times as much as they do now. I am proud that our city has fulfilled its promise to provide more stability and protections for 60,000 workers and get them a dignified pay rate.”

Likewise, Kazi Fouzia, director of organizing for Desis Rising Up & Moving (DRUM), stated that “we welcome this wage increase that many of our members organized for, so that this city begins to properly value the delivery workers’ labor, their experiences, and risks.”

However, Fouzia expressed concern regarding any exploitation of loopholes that the new policy may have, particularly by app-based delivery services.

Here’s How the Pay Increase for Food Delivery Workers Would Work

According to the DCWP, the new policy mandates that apps can either pay minimum wages per trip, per hour, or design their formula, provided the result amounts to a minimum wage of $17.96 per hour on average (up to $19.96 by April 2025).

The pay will be approximately 50 cents per minute of trip time for apps that only pay by active trip minutes or 30 cents per minute before tips for hourly workers by 2023.

The new minimum wage is the result of years of organized efforts by groups such as Los Deliveristas Unidos and the Worker’s Justice Project to increase pay in the delivery sector as delivery workers cite poor and potentially hazardous working conditions, such as having to work during hurricanes or facing potential attacks.

It is worth noting that New York City has a history of ensuring fair wages for gig workers, with a similar pay bump being introduced for rideshare drivers in 2019.

DoorDash to Challenge the Decision, Likely by Litigation

Meanwhile, the new policy has sparked a backlash from delivery companies, with some claiming that they would consider legal action.

Eli Scheinholtz, Public Affairs Manager at online food delivery company DoorDash, stated that the new policy would mean $33.27 per hour for platforms selecting the trip time pay option, he said in a comment to The Verge.

“The ultimate outcome of this final rule could result in a $33-per-hour rate while on delivery — a pay rate that far exceeds the standards that apply to nearly every other industry in New York City,” Scheinholtz said, adding:

“Given the broken process that resulted in such an extreme final minimum pay rule, we will continue to explore all paths forward — including litigation — to ensure we continue to best support Dashers and protect the flexibility that so many delivery workers like them depend on.”

With a 65% market share, DoorDash is the largest food delivery company in the United States, according to data by Statista. Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates are next in line, each with a market share of 23%, 9%, and 2%, respectively.

 

Image Source: Statista

A report by Statista also expects DoorDash to increase its sales by more than 117% from 2020 to 2025.

Image Source: Statista

Read More:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ruholamin Haqshanas.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Ruholamin Haqshanas
Tech Expert

Ruholamin Haqshanas is a graduate of Herat University and a cryptocurrency and finance journalist with over three years of experience in the field.

While studying for his bachelor's degree in Mechatronics, Ruholamin also developed a keen interest in the FinTech space. He began as a freelance technology writer but turned to crypto after delving into the industry in 2019. 

Ruholamin has been featured in a variety of financial and crypto news outlets, including CryptoNews, Investing.com24/7 Wall St, The Tokenist, ZyCryptoEthereumPrice.orgMilk Road, and others. He has also worked with some major crypto and DeFi projects as a content creator, including Midas Investments, BullPerks/GamesPad, and Equalizer Finance.

Show more
View all posts by Ruholamin Haqshanas
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Uwerx’s Superior Security in Spotlight as Inferno Drainer Pilfers Cryptos and NFTs

Inferno Drainer is a phishing scam that nearly wiped out…

Michael Abetz
14 mins ago
Press Release
NYC Ups Minimum Wage For Food Delivery Workers 180% – DoorDash and Competitors Scramble to Fight Back

In a major victory for gig economy workers, New York…

Ruholamin Haqshanas
1 hour ago
Tech News
TikTok Aims to Quadruple Its Revenue in Merchandise Sales in 2023 to $20 Billion

TikTok is aiming to significantly increase its global e-commerce business,…

Nancy Lubale
2 hours ago
Tech News
SoftBank Vision Fund Reportedly Planning Layoffs Amid Spiralling Losses
Mohit Oberoi
2 hours ago
Tech News
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Warn of Risks of Storing Money on Venmo or CashApp
Ruholamin Haqshanas
2 hours ago
Tech News
FTC Files Injunction to Stop Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Ruholamin Haqshanas
3 hours ago
Tech News
Here’s How You Can Get Free Electricity in the UK
John Isige
6 hours ago
Tech News

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!