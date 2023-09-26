Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Kneron, a U.S.-based semiconductor startup specializing in AI chips, announced $49M in strategic funding from investors.

The company plans to use the additional funds to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI, focusing on nanoGPT solutions for cars.

Taiwanese giant Foxconn, the company that assembles Apple’s iPhones, and Alltek, a communications tech company, were among the investors in the round.

Kneron offers integrated hardware and software solutions for AI processing on devices. In 2021, they introduced the first AI chip that supports transformer networks, the foundation for all GPT models.

The Growing Demand for AI Chips and Kneron’s Innovations

Many AI services, like ChatGPT, operate from the cloud. For example, Nvidia (the market leader in AI chips) creates graphics processing units (GPUs) that are located in servers and data centers. These GPUs can manage the massive computing power needed for training AI systems with lots of data.

As a result, the growing need for AI computing is limited by the availability of AI chips. As the demand for AI explodes, so too is the demand for chips designed to execute AI workloads. Nvidia simply can’t make enough chips to go around.

In fact, Gartner forecasts that it’ll be a $53.4 billion revenue opportunity for the semiconductor industry in 2023, a 20.9% uptick from 2022.

While GPU chips are popular now, Kneron is leading in creating NPU (neural processing unit) chips, which are better suited for AI computing. Recently, Kneron introduced the KL730, a high-quality NPU chip for cars that supports advanced lightweight GPT models like nanoGPT. This is claimed to support autonomous driving.

This chip uses transformers, normally used for language processing, for image processing instead. This takes advantage of transformers’ capabilities to better process time series and consider the full picture. By doing so,

Kneron is increasing the accuracy of image-based applications by at least 30% – a significant leap for autonomous driving.

Foxconn Enters the AI Chip Market through Partnership with Kneron

Foxconn, best known for putting together Apple’s iPhones, is diving into the growing AI tech market by partnering with Kneron. This aligns with its larger plan to get into new markets like semiconductors and electric vehicles (EV).

This move is Foxconn’s way of adapting to new tech trends and not just relying on assembly work, which doesn’t always bring in big profits.

The partnership between Foxconn and Kneron revolves around the development of ultra-lightweight AI chips, which are essential for a range of applications, including autonomous driving.

Nvidia’s Journey from Gaming to Dominance in AI Chip Industry

While Foxconn is making strategic moves with startups like Kneron to enter the AI chip market, Nvidia, a veteran in the field, continues to evolve and adapt to stay on top. The company, which originated as a gaming hardware developer, has faced its share of challenges but has successfully positioned itself as a dominant force in the AI chip industry.

Back in 1993, Nvidia set out to make big changes in the computing world. They made a splash with the release of the GeForce 256, kicking off a revolution in 3D graphics. In 2006, they introduced CUDA, a technology that lets it use GPU power in new ways and opened the door to lots of different applications.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The demand for AI chips is booming, but Nvidia has faced some bumps in the road, especially in its gaming hardware business. It saw a big drop in gaming revenue in Q4 2022 (nearly -50%), with tough competition from its main competitor AMD and its RX 7000 series GPUs.

Despite this, Nvidia bounced back in Q2 2023, with gaming revenue going up to $2.49 billion (+11% compared to the previous quarter and +22% compared to a year ago). This comeback, along with its focus on AI, has paid off. Nvidia made a record $13.51 billion in the second quarter of 2023 (+101% compared to a year ago), with a significant contribution from the Data Center segment.

Moreover, Nvidia’s stock has experienced a remarkable surge, increasing over 245% since September 2022. This shows that investors are confident in Nvidia’s future in AI technology.

Navigating the Future of AI Hardware

As we explore more about AI, the stories of Kneron, Foxconn, and Nvidia show the big changes and plans companies are making to get a strong position in the growing AI chip market. Kneron’s creative work in AI chip development and its recent financial support highlight the company’s potential to bring new solutions to the industry, especially in self-driving cars.

Foxconn’s partnership with Kneron is a big change for the manufacturing giant, showing its goal to try new things and adjust to the changing tech world. By investing in the creation of ultra-lightweight AI chips, Foxconn is embracing new ideas and getting ready to enter new markets and opportunities, like electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Nvidia’s journey, with its ups and downs, shows strength and flexibility. Starting as a gaming hardware company and now a leading name in the AI chip industry, Nvidia has successfully dealt with changes in the industry. The company’s strong financial results and the increase in stock value show that investors believe in Nvidia’s future in AI technology.

In conclusion, the progress and plans by these companies show the many sides of the AI chip industry. The increasing demand for AI chips, along with the ongoing changes in technology, bring both challenges and opportunities. The experiences of Kneron, Foxconn, and Nvidia give us useful insights into the future of AI chip development and what it means for the tech world. The road ahead is set to be exciting and full of change, as companies keep bringing new ideas and shaping the future of artificial intelligence.