Not Only Musk, Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is ‘Scared’ of AI

While AI, or to be precise OpenAI’s ChatGPT is making waves globally, the company’s CEO Sam Altman said that he finds AI “scary,” a view that Elon Musk also shares.

Altman said in a recent interview with ABC News that he is “a little bit scared” of ChatGPT and fears that it might “eliminate” many jobs. At the same time, he expressed optimism that technology might lead to the creation of “much better” jobs.

He is also concerned that ChatGPT might be used to influence the 2024 US presidential elections. He said, “I’m particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation.”

Notably, Musk last week said that in the coming months, Twitter would use AI to fight the “manipulation” of public opinion on Twitter.

Musk has had a love-hate relationship with AI even though he cofounded OpenAI. During Tesla’s investor day on March 1, Musk said, “I’m a little worried about the AI stuff.” He added, “We need some kind of, like, regulatory authority or something overseeing AI development.”

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February, Musk termed AI as “one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization.”

While Musk said, “It’s both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability,” he warned, “with that comes great danger.”

Last year, the billionaire listed AI, along with falling birth rates and rising religious extremism as “existential threats.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Finds AI Scary

In an apparent reference to Chinese companies developing AI capabilities, Altman said, “We do worry a lot about a lot about authoritarian governments developing this.”

Notably, Baidu recently released its Ernie chatbot. While the launch was far from perfect, the company admitted that it is a work in progress.

Even Google’s Bard chatbot flunked on the debut and provided an incorrect answer. Alphabet stock lost $100 billion in market cap after the botched debut.

While tech giants have tightened their belts and have scaled back investments in some areas, their purse strings are still wide open when it comes to AI.

In January, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment into ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, barely days after laying of 5% of its workforce.

Nvidia also sees AI as among its key growth drivers along with metaverse and autonomous cars. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded the stock from equal weight to overweight while raising the target price from $255 to $304.

Coming back to Altman, he believes that AI would eventually help people have a better quality of life and a higher standard of living.

Musk Is Also Reportedly Looking to Launch a ChatGPT Rival

Musk has meanwhile been quite critical of OpenAI. He recently said it has become a “maximum profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.” He emphasized that it was not what he “intended at all.”

He is also reportedly looking to build a ChatGPT rival and is also hiring for the venture.

Despite the current slowdown where tech companies are resorting to mass layoffs, AI has been a shining spot.

There has been a funding winter for startup companies and many have shut down. Given the turmoil in public markets, valuations of private startup companies have also come down.

However, names like ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are still getting good interest from investors.

As for AI, it is still an emerging technology and sooner or later we might see more regulatory oversight, something which even Musk advocates.

