  • Home
  • Tech News
  • No Wonder Mobile Games Bring in Billions of Dollars – 87% of Players Spent Money In-Game Over the Past 6 Months

No Wonder Mobile Games Bring in Billions of Dollars – 87% of Players Spent Money In-Game Over the Past 6 Months

Mohit Oberoi
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

mobile game revenues

According to the Global Gamers Study, 87% of players spent money on in-game items over the last six months highlighting the revenue potential of the industry.

The study was conducted between February and May through Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing with a sample size of 74,295 spread across 36 markets.

It shows that 79% of the total online population engaged in gaming in some form. Apart from playing games, people also use gaming for viewing and socializing.

The report shows that age is a key determinant of engagement with games, and Gen Alpha – which the Study classifies as those born in 2010 or later have the highest engagement at 94%.

Engagement gradually declines as age rises and falls to 44% for Baby Boomers who were born between 1944-1964.

The study shows that 27% of respondents viewed esports in the last 12 months – which are almost equally distributed between occasional esports viewers and esports enthusiasts.

Global esports revenues
Source: Statista

The global esports industry generated revenues of just under $1 billion in 2020 which rose to $1.38 billion in 2022. Newzoo expects the industry revenues to rise to $1.86 billion by 2025.

Notably, gaming crypto coins are also popular and MarketsandMarkets expects the global blockchain gaming market to rise to $65.7 billion in 2027 as compared to $4.6 billion in 2022.

Over 50% of Players Spend Money on Video Games

The study shows that more than half of players spent money on video games in the last six months. The highest play-to-pay conversion is on consoles while it is the lowest on mobile games – where most of the games are free to play.

Reasons for in-game purchases
Source: Newzoo

87% of respondents spent money on in-game purchases over the last six months. Of these 34% said that they spent money because of a sale or special offer. Another 34% spend money to unlock extra or exclusive game content while 29% spent money for personalized things and content.

Furthermore, 29% of the money spent was towards in-game currencies while 25% was for expansions or content packs. A quarter of the money was spent on gears.

global gaming market size
Source: Statista

Notably, global gaming revenues have surged and Statista Market Insights expects them to hit $396.2 billion in 2023. It predicts that game revenues would rise at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach $533 billion by 2027.

Gaming Growth Has Slowed Down

The video game industry saw rapid growth in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. People turned to gaming and online streaming as most other entertainment avenues were closed.

Netflix for instance added 37 million new subscribers in 2020 and its total paid memberships rose above 200 million.

To put that in perspective, it added 27.8 million subscribers in 2019. However, after the lockdowns were gradually lifted, Netflix’s subscriber growth started to taper down and it added 18.18 million subscribers in 2021 which further fell to a mere 8.9 million in 2022.

netflix subscriber growth
Source: Netflix

Also, last year, Netflix lost subscribers in both the first and second quarters – the first time in a decade that its subscriber count fell.

Netflix meanwhile has taken measures like password sharing crackdown and lower priced ad-supported tier to revive its growth.

The video game industry has also shown signs of stabilization and even as the growth has slowed down – it is still expected to grow at high double digits in the medium term.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Mohit Oberoi.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Mohit Oberoi
Tech Expert
Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. He has over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last eight years and has written over 8,000 articles. Mohit has completed his MBA with finance as a major from ICFAI University India. He also holds a CFA charter and cleared all three levels in the first attempt only. Mohit’s work has been published in leading online publications including MarketRealistEconomywatchLearnBonds, and Buy Shares. He covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, tech stocks, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation. Mohit also has experience in managing multi-asset portfolios for HNI clients. He is a news junkie and loves tracking global political and economic developments.
Show more
View all posts by Mohit Oberoi
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Volkswagen’s New Battery Tech Breakthroughs Could Turbocharge EV Adoption By Cutting Battery Prices By 50%

Volkswagen has joined forces with printing press manufacturer Koenig &…

Ruholamin Haqshanas
3 mins ago
Tech News
No Wonder Mobile Games Bring in Billions of Dollars – 87% of Players Spent Money In-Game Over the Past 6 Months

According to the Global Gamers Study, 87% of players spent…

Mohit Oberoi
2 hours ago
Tech News
There is No EV Market Without China – Worldwide EV Battery Production is Wholly Dependent on the Country

China has emerged as a dominant force in the electric…

John Isige
8 hours ago
Tech News
79% of the Online Population Already Engages With Video Games But The Industry is Still Growing Fast
Nancy Lubale
10 hours ago
Tech News
The Future of Marketing is AI – Snapchat is Already Using 10 Billion ChatBot Messages to Target Ads
Trent Rhode
12 hours ago
Tech News
Generative AI is Already Being Used in Scams On a Massive Scale – Here’s What to Watch Out For
Nancy Lubale
12 hours ago
Tech News
Macaque With Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Plays Pong With His Mind – What Could Humans Do With It?
Henry Stater
13 hours ago
Tech News