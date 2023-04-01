NIO, LI, and XPEV Release March Deliveries: Here are the Hits and Misses

Chinese EV (electric vehicle) companies including NIO (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto (NYSE: LI), and Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) have released their March deliveries. Here are the key takeaways.

NIO delivered 10,378 cars in March of which 3,203 were SUVs while the remaining 7,175 were sedans. The deliveries rose only about 4% YoY in the month.

In the first quarter, NIO’s deliveries rose 20.5% to 31,401 and its cumulative deliveries reached 320,597 at the end of the first quarter.

NIO forecast Q1 2023 deliveries between 31,000-33,000 and the actual results were just above the low end of the guidance.

In its release, NIO said, that at the end of March, it had deployed 1,285 Power Charger stations with 6,467 chargers,1,339 Power Swap stations, and 1,154 destination charging stations with 7,993 chargers.

NIO added that it “will speed up the expansion of the battery swapping network, and plans to install 1,000 Power Swap stations in 2023.”

Battery swapping has been a key competitive advantage for NIO as the service helps it lower the initial buying price. Buyers can instead take the battery on a subscription.

Many analysts see NIO as a worthy competitor to Tesla and the Chinese EV company has built a strong brand in the premium segment.

Li Auto Released March Delivery Report: Key Takeaways

As has been the case for the last few months, Li Auto outsold both NIO and Xpeng Motors in March also. The company delivered 20,823 cars in March which was 88.7% higher YoY.

In the first quarter, Li Auto delivered 52,584 cars-a YoY rise of 65.8%.

Li Auto forecast deliveries between 52,000-55,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and its final deliveries were above the lower end even as they were way below the upper end.

That said, Li Auto has mostly impressed markets with its deliveries over the last few months. Its deliveries were more than 20,000 in December as well as February.

Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 309,918 at the end of March and are now only a tad short of NIO.

Looking at the recent delivery performance, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries might surpass that of NIO in the second quarter.

Li Auto has already surpassed Xpeng Motors, which has been struggling with deliveries and its monthly deliveries have been below 10,000 for three consecutive months now.

Xpeng Motors Delivered 7,002 Cars in March

Xpeng Motors delivered 7,002 EVs in March. While deliveries rose 17% as compared to February, they were only about half of March 2022 deliveries. It delivered 18,230 cars in the first quarter which was within its guidance of 18,000-19,000.

The company’s deliveries have fallen YoY for six straight months even as the overall NEV (new energy vehicles) sales in China have swelled and more than doubled last year. Cathie Wood also sold XPEV stock last week ahead of the March delivery report.

Xpeng Motors’ cumulative deliveries reached 276,310 at the end of March and the company trails NIO and Li Auto by a wide margin on that metric.

Xpeng Motors stock underperformed NIO and Li Auto last year as it disappointed markets with its earnings and financial performance.

One bright spot for Xpeng has been its NGP or Navigation Guided Pilot-which is the company’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) similar to Tesla’s FSD (full-self driving).

Tesla has meanwhile been at loggerheads with US regulators about marketing its self-driving as “full” self-driving which is arguably misleading as the system is not fully autonomous as the name suggests.

Musk however believes that the FSD price would eventually rise to $100,000 from the current price of $15,000.

Tesla currently does not offer FSD in China which leaves the space open for Chinese EV companies.

NIO Has Partnered with Tencent for Autonomous Cars

NIO for instance has partnered with Tencent for self-driving cars. Advanced technologies like new-age chips, autonomous driving, and AI are emerging as new battlefields between the US and China.

Leading tech companies in both countries are working on AI chatbots even as barring ChatGPT, not many have impressed markets.

While tech leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk want a pause on AI, many others see it as a key long-term opportunity.

As for Chinese EV companies’ March delivery reports, NIO, Li Auto, and Xpeng Motors reported deliveries within their guidance.

Markets would next look forward to their upcoming first-quarter earning releases where they might provide second-quarter delivery guidance.

