New York Times Launches Audio App for Podcasts and Longform Journalism

The New York Times has launched a new audio app called New York Times Audio, which will combine the company’s top podcasts in one place.

In a Wednesday blog post, the company revealed that the new audio app will include the publication’s top titles, including “The Daily,” “The Ezra Klein Show,” “Hard Fork,” “Modern Love,” and others, as well as those made exclusively for the new platform.

“Listeners will find podcasts hosted by our reporters, dispatches from our correspondents around the globe, cooking advice from our recipe authors and much, much more.”

Courtesy of the $25 million acquisition of the Serial production studio, the app will also include content related to the deal, including the show itself and new shows from the studio, along with “This American Life” hosted by Ira Glass.

While NYT typically distributes its audio content through third-party platforms such as Apple Podcasts or Spotify, building its own app will give the company a more direct relationship with its audience and allow a closer analysis of user behavior to sell its own advertising.

New York Times Pushes Further into Audio Market

Back in 2020, the NYT acquired Audm, a startup that transforms long-form journalism into audio content.

Since then, the company has been pushing deeper into the audio market in a bid to tap an unreached audience and readers who want to engage with its journalism while on the move.

With the New York Times Audio, the company will offer a feature called “The Magazine Stand,” which would narrate long-form journalism from other outlets.

Notably, this service was previously provided by Audm. However, as a result of this launch, the stand-alone Audm app will now be sunset.

All existing Audm iOS subscribers will automatically transition to NYT Audio at the same monthly or annual rate, so they can continue accessing their existing narrated article content.

For perspective, Audm was available to subscribers at a monthly fee of $7.99 or $69.99 per year after the free trial.

NYT Audio Won’t Have a Podcast Catalog

While the NYT Audio app will be beneficial to subscribers who have not already amplified their podcast consumption, it could dilute the service’s appeal since it would lack a podcast catalog to rival existing platforms.

It could also lead to a constant toggle between apps if listeners want to tune into all shows, especially if they have already integrated podcast listening into their routine.

Nevertheless, for the start, the app will offer “The Headlines,” a new morning show that catches up on the top stories in 10 minutes or less, depending on the listener’s timing preference, and offers insights from reporters in the newsroom.

The Shorts series provides lifestyle content such as recipes, recommendations for books, TV series, and travel, offering tips for leading a healthy life.

The Magazine Stand provides select curated long-form journalism narrated by other outlets, whereas the Reporter Reads feature will enable journalists to read their articles and offer additional background for the stories.

“Our aim is for New York Times Audio to become our “audio front page,” which will bring listeners inside the most important stories of the day in ways that feel original, urgent and accessible,” the company said.

