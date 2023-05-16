New Vodafone CEO Proposes Restructuring, Plans to Layoff 11,000 Workers

The recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone, Margherita Della Valle, is not wasting any time and is already proposing to make significant changes to the company including en-masse layoffs.

In today’s press release that revealed the company’s financial results during the entire 2023 fiscal year, the new boss of the European telecom company highlighted that Vodafone’s performance “has not been good enough” and that the company “must change”.

“My priorities are customers, simplicity and growth. We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness. We will reallocate resources to deliver the quality service our customers expect and drive further growth from the unique position of Vodafone Business.”, Della Valle asserted.

According to the CEO’s new roadmap, the telecom sector in Europe is a capital-intensive yet poorly returning sector that has been delivering a return on capital employed (ROCE) that is below the firm’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

11,000 People Will Soon Be Forced to Part Ways with Vodafone

To help the company deliver better returns to its shareholders, Vodafone will be reducing its headcount by 11,000, nearly 10% of the telco’s workforce, within the next three years. This will include reductions in both corporate staff and local markets. The firm also plans to revamp its efforts to further develop its Vodafone Business unit.

During the 2023 fiscal year, Vodafone generated total revenues of €45.7 billion resulting in a negligible 0.3% year-on-year jump. However, service revenue retreated slightly by 0.6% globally for the firm.

Also read: Blockchain in Telecom Market to Grow 210X to $113 Billion By 2030

In Germany, the company’s most important market for Vodafone in terms of revenue, service revenue retreated by 1.6% during the year while both Italy and Spain experienced sharper 2.9% and 5.4% drops in their top-line figures as well respectively.

In contrast, Vodafone Business, the unit that will reportedly spearhead the new CEO’s ambitious plans, experienced a 2.6% jump in service revenues during the same period.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom continues to be the top-performing market for the firm in terms of service revenue growth, posting a 5.6% advance during FY2023 and contributing nearly 18% of the revenues from this segment. That said, the UK market is the least profitable for Vodafone based on its reported adjusted EBITDAaL.

Vodafone Keeps Losing Customers, Takes Cash Windfall from Recent Asset Disposals

By the end of this fiscal year, Vodafone reported that it had 64.8 million mobile customers in Europe resulting in a 1.6 million year-on-year drop. In addition, the firm lost 900,000 broadband customers to end the year with 24.7 million active contracts. TV subscribers were also down by 1.2 million, ending the period at 20.7 million.

This is a reflection of both a highly competitive environment in the region and the continuous impact of certain industry-disruptive trends like cord-cutting. Currently, as many as 332 cities within its key markets are enjoying coverage of the firm’s 5G networks while 3G networks have been switched off in 4 cities.

Also read: Telecom Software Company Mavenir Raises $100 Million To Incorporate AI

Vodafone is attempting to turn around its business in Germany, its most important market in the region, and has already taken two steps to do so including an increase in its prices for new broadband customers and upcoming increases to be implemented during the first semester of 2024 for existing customers.

In November 2022, Vodafone made a deal with GIP and KKR to deconsolidate its stake in Vantage Towers, a leading telecom infrastructure provider with a presence in 9 markets in the region.

The company reported today that it has received net cash proceeds of €4.9 billion from the deal and now owns a 64% stake in the joint venture with GIP and KKR called Oak Holdings GmbH.

In addition, the firm received €1.6 billion from the sale of its assets in Hungary to a local company called 4iG in a move that seeks to keep consolidating the group’s operations in markets that can yield positive results over the long term.

Other Related Articles: