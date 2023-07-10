  • Home
  • Tech News
  • New Report Finds That the US AI Industry is Mostly Run by Immigrants

New Report Finds That the US AI Industry is Mostly Run by Immigrants

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

majority of us ai companies are founded by immigrants

A new report shows immigrants are playing a major role in shaping the U.S. artificial intelligence industry. The National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) found that immigrants founded or cofounded 65% of the top AI companies in America.

The report analyzed 43 U.S. companies on the Forbes AI 50 list of leading AI startups. It also showed that 77% of the top U.S.-based AI companies have at least one immigrant founder or co-founder.

Immigrant entrepreneurs were born in over 20 different countries with India producing the most founders of top AI startups at 10. Israel and the U.K. followed with 3 each. Many immigrant founders came to the U.S. as international students, with 42% of the top AI companies having a founder who initially came on a student visa.

AI Companies Led by Immigrants Are Already Hiring Thousands of Workers

The report highlights the crucial role immigrants play as researchers, finding that 70% of graduate students studying AI-related fields in the U.S. come from other countries. In computer science, a key area for AI, 71% are foreign students.

Several prominent AI companies are cited with immigrant founders, including OpenAI, the company behind the popular generative AI models ChatGTP and GPT-4, which was co-founded by Canadians Ilya Sutskever and Wojciech Zaremba.

Meanwhile, Adept, a software company that is building a top-notch AI-powered computer assistant, was founded by Indians Niki Parmar and Ashish Vaswani, both of who came to the US as students.

The NFAP study also notes that AI companies with immigrant founders employ thousands of Americans. Databricks, for instance, leads the scoreboard as it has hired over 5,000 workers while AlphaSense employs 1,112 people.

Immigrant founders cited the variety of benefits that AI can provide to both digital and brick and mortar businesses. Maria Telleria of Canvas, a Mexican immigrant, said that their robots help construction workers produce high-quality results while reducing injuries and job-site risks.

In addition to creating jobs, these AI companies are generating life-changing wealth for their co-founders and investors. A total of 23 out of the 43 cited in the report are worth more than $1 billion with Databricks and OpenAI currently being the most valuable ones at $31 billion and $29 billion each respectively.

immigrant-founded ai companies are worth billions

Retaining International Students is Crucial to Win the AI Race

The NFAP report cites comments from a study conducted for the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence shared two years ago that emphasized the importance of retaining international students in STEM fields after graduation. Otherwise, the US risks falling behind its competitors in the global AI race.

Eric Schmidt and Robert Work, the co-authors of that study, recommend expanding high-skilled visas and green cards for STEM graduates as a “national security imperative.”

While some fear that the mass adoption of AI technologies will lead to massive job losses, a Bureau of Labor Statistics expert found little evidence for that. Michael Handel wrote that there is no sign of a ” general acceleration of job loss or a structural break” due to AI.

Also read: 50+ ChatGPT Statistics on Usage & Revenue for July 2023

Overall, the report highlights the crucial economic and innovative contributions immigrants make to the U.S. AI industry as entrepreneurs, researchers, and employees. As America seeks to maximize the benefits of this critical technology, ensuring it remains attractive to top global AI talent will likely remain a priority.

“There is little support in U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data or projections for the idea of a general acceleration of job loss or a structural break with trends pre-dating the AI revolution with respect to the occupations cited as examples”, Handel highlighted in its Monthly Labor Review for the BLS.

The future of the U.S. in terms of its ability to dominate the artificial intelligence space appears inextricably linked to its ability to attract and retain the best minds from around the world, including many of who come the country as international students at first.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Alejandro Arrieche.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Alejandro Arrieche
B2C Expert

Alejandro is a financial analyst and freelance writer who's been following the markets and writing informative news content for more than seven years, covering all the latest developments in the crypto and stocks spaces. Other publications Alejandro has written for include The Modest Wallet, Buyshares, Capital.com, and LearnBonds.

His daily news coverage includes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and has helped financial businesses build their digital marketing strategy. Alejandro's favourite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

Alejandro graduated from Escuela Europea de Dirección y Empresa (EUDE Business School).

Show more
View all posts by Alejandro Arrieche
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Trade Nation is A Market Leader on Low & Tight Spreads for Spread Betting

Spread betting has seen a surge in popularity in recent…

Michael Abetz
16 mins ago
Press Release
New Report Finds That the US AI Industry is Mostly Run by Immigrants

A new report shows immigrants are playing a major role…

Alejandro Arrieche
41 mins ago
Tech News
Celebrities Like Ryan Reynolds Are Piling into LinkedIn Now, Giving Everyone a Look Behind the Glitzy Curtain

LinkedIn is not a platform that we generally associate with…

Mohit Oberoi
5 hours ago
Tech News
Threads May Siphon Many Twitter Users But Meta Doesn’t Even Want It To Be a Competitor
Ruholamin Haqshanas
8 hours ago
Tech News
SCORP Cross $420K Milestone: Your Path to Massive Passive Income Starts Here
Michael Abetz
1 day ago
Press Release
Golteum (GLTM) Presale Attracts Traditional Investors As Fed Leaves Room For Future Interest Rate Hikes In FOMC Meeting
Michael Abetz
1 day ago
Press Release
Meta’s Threads Just Became the Fastest Growing App in the Past Decade But Twitter May Sue Over Trade Secrets
Ruholamin Haqshanas
1 day ago
Tech News