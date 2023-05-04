New Pokémon Trading Card Game App is Launching After 2 Years of Delays

After countless delays spanning more than two years, The Pokemon Company’s official new card trading gaming is coming.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Live is set to launch across iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices on June 8th.

The launch of the highly anticipated digital card trading game will be accompanied by Pokemon’s launch of the brand new Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved card set, which will be available in in stores from the 9th of June.

When Pokemon launches its Trading Card Game Live in June, its older digital card trading game (Pokemon Trading Card Game Online) will be discontinued.

According to a Pokemon statement, the company is celebrating the end of the beta stage of its Trading Card Game Live with “a special global beta-themed cosmetic set featuring a coin, deck box, and card sleeves will be available to players who log in to Pokémon TCG Live between May 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT, and June 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT”.

Pokemon’s Controversial Transitions to a New Gaming Platform

Pokemon’s transition from its Trading Card Game Online to Trading Card Game Live versions (which are two separate platforms), has not come without controversy.

The two games are largely the same and accounts from the old game can be easily transferred to the new one.

But account transfers have, in some cases, reportedly involved a loss of in-game currency.

Meanwhile, booster packs purchased on the new platform have fewer cards than in the old version.

As a result, critics have claimed that Pokemon’s transition to the new Trading Cards Game Live is actually a downgrade for players.

In its statement, Pokemon did not address any of these concerns.

Ultimately, players are going to have to suck it up as, beyond June the old game is being shut down, with Pokemon to delist Trading Card Game Live from application stores as of the 5th of June.

Related Articles