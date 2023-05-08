New Paper Finds LSD Helps Reinforcement Learning

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), a potent psychedelic drug, improves learning and exploratory behavior in humans when receiving feedback.

According to a recent study by Cambridge University scholars, LSD offers some potential therapeutic effects for conditions such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Conducted by researchers from the Gates Cambridge Scholar, the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, and other institutions, the study aimed to investigate the psychological mechanisms behind LSD’s potential therapeutic benefits.

“The potential therapeutic effects of LSD may involve new beneficial learning about the world, such as forming new associations,” said study author Jonathan Kanen, a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

“An important way by which psychedelic drugs, such as LSD, act is through increasing serotonin signals in a unique way, through stimulating the serotonin 2A receptor — this is known to be involved in learning and flexible thinking. Few studies, however, have examined how LSD affects learning through trial and error in humans.”

During the research, the team used probabilistic reversal learning (PRL) to measure how participants adapted behavior under uncertain conditions and feedback, eventually assessing how LSD affects learning and decision-making.

Participants that Took LSD Learned Faster

The study involved 19 adult volunteers aged over 21. Each participant attended two sessions, spaced at least two weeks apart.

In each session, they received a single-blind, balanced within-subjects design of LSD or a placebo before performing the PRL task. The LSD dose of 75 μg was moderate and administered intravenously in a 10ml saline solution.

The PRL task required participants to choose one of three visual stimuli, with each stimulus associated with positive feedback in 25%, 50%, and 75% of trials.

After 40 trials, the probabilities associated with each stimulus were reversed. Classical statistics were used to measure the effects of LSD on overt choice behavior during the PRL task.

The researchers used computational models of reinforcement learning to investigate the underlying learning mechanisms.

The study findings indicated that LSD increased the rate at which participants updated their expectations based on feedback. Participants that took LSD learned from their experiences faster than those given the placebo.

Interestingly, LSD enhanced exploratory behavior, providing individuals with mental health issues the potential to break free from negative thought patterns and form positive associations.

LSD Improves Impact of Both Positive and Negative Feedback

The research also found that LSD increased the impact of both positive and negative feedback, but the drug’s impact on learning from reward was significant compared to punishment.

The results are consistent with previous studies that support LSD in enhancing learning and memory by promoting brain plasticity.

However, the study suggests that the effects of LSD only persist in the short term. Further research is required to investigate the drug’s long-term effects on learning and decision-making and the relation of these effects to therapeutic outcomes.

“An open question is whether these effects of LSD on learning help us understand how to optimize treatments involving psychedelic drugs,” co-author of the study, Jonathan Kanen, said.

“We studied learning right after administration of LSD – do these effects on learning and flexibility persist after the drug wears off? Whether these effects of LSD generalize to other psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin remains to be tested.”

