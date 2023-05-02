New High-Yield Savings Product from Apple Attracts $1B in Deposits

The new savings product launched by the tech giant Apple is already attracting a huge amount in deposits in the first few weeks after its launch according to a report from Forbes Magazine that cited two sources familiar with the matter.

The individuals cited by Forbes commented that Apple may have received approximately $990 million in deposits thus far, of which $400 million were poured into the product on day one.

The Apple Card High-Yield Savings Account was launched on 17 April and offers a 4.15% annual percentage yield (APY) – a figure that is reportedly 10 times higher than the national average.

Apple’s APYs are Among the Most Attractive On The Market

The Cupertino-based consumer electronics manufacturer partnered with one of America’s largest investment banks – Goldman Sachs – to offer the product and charges no fees, does not require a minimum deposit, and does not force depositors to maintain a minimum balance.

“Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place”, commented Jennifer Bailey, the Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

One of the sources confirmed that around 240,000 accounts have been opened since the product was launched. Comparatively, Goldman’s own high-yield savings account called Marcus offers a lower 3.9% annual percentage yield (APY).

The Apple Card’s high-yield savings account offers daily rewards that are credited to the account every single day. This feature is called Daily Cash. The daily cashback reward goes up to as much as 3% of the purchases with selected vendors including Panera Bread, Nike, T-Mobile, and Exxon Mobil.

Moreover, depositors can get 2% rewards if they use their iPhone or Apple Watch to complete their purchases.

Apple would come to compete directly with a similar product offered by Lending Club – the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform – that currently offers a 4.2% APY and another one from Synchrony Bank that yields 4.15% per year. This latter product, however, only features 6 free withdrawals per cycle.

SoFi Savings also offers a similar product offering a 4.2% APY that limits free withdrawals to 6 per cycle as well with the possibility of earning an additional 1.20% per year on the balance of a bundled checking account.

Over 1B Active iPhones Should Help Apple Become a Big Fintech

Apple (AAPL) appears to be taking advantage of the popularity of its mobile devices to onboard consumers to its savings program while relying on the stability and credibility of a strong financial institution like Goldman Sachs.

Reports indicate that the number of active iPhones in the hands of consumers across the world has surpassed the 1 billion mark already. This number will continue to grow every year as Apple sells more than 200 million units of its flagship product annually.

Meanwhile, the timing may have also helped the company attract so much attention and interest for this product at a point when a handful of banks have failed while others are struggling to maintain the public’s trust due to their ailing finances.

Just yesterday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) arranged the sale of the assets of the California-based First Republic Bank to JP Morgan Chase and took on a $13 billion loss resulting from a “loss-share transaction” involving the bank’s single-family, residential, and commercial loans.

The bank comes to join the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both of which were intervened and ultimately sold by the FDIC after experiencing liquidity issues in March this year due to an unexpected wave of withdrawals.

Other Related Articles: